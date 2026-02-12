Cambashi Releases New Version of BIM Observatory

India outpaces all nations with 15% AECO software revenue growth. By 2029, India will rank 10th globally for AECO software spend” — Alan Griffiths, Managing Consultant

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambashi, the global industry analyst firm, covering engineering and industrial software markets, announced the release of the latest version of its BIM/AECO Observatory, alongside a strategic expansion of its presence in India. This move strengthens Cambashi’s ability to deliver granular, localised market intelligence to BIM software providers operating in one of the world’s fastest-growing AECO markets.

The updated BIM /AECO Observatory provides in-depth analysis of market size, growth forecasts, competitive positioning, and regional dynamics across Design, Construct, Operate and Data Management BIM phases.

The BIM software market continues to demonstrate resilient and sustained growth. Market size increased from approximately $23 billion in 2024 to an estimated $25.6 billion in 2025, reflecting strong adoption across design, construction, and operations workflows.

Looking ahead, the market is forecast to reach $37 billion by 2029, underlining a robust upward trajectory in the adoption and utilisation of BIM technologies globally.

In the latest release of the BIM Observatory:

- The 2025 constant currency growth estimate for the BIM Software market is projected at +10.3% (Constant USD).

- The CAGR for 2025–2029 is estimated at +9.5% (Constant USD).

As part of its expansion strategy, Cambashi is increasing its focus on India, recognising the country’s accelerating investment in infrastructure, urbanization, and digital transformation across the AECO sector. This expansion enables Cambashi to provide more detailed, India-specific insights, empowering BIM software vendors to align product strategies, partnerships, and go-to-market initiatives with evolving regional demand. Download Cambashi’s View – BIM Software and the Growing AECO Market in India.

About Cambashi

Cambashi is a global industry analyst firm specialising in market data and strategic insight for engineering and industrial software sectors. Through its BIM Observatory and broader Industrial Digitalisation coverage, Cambashi supports software providers, investors, and industry stakeholders with independent, data-driven intelligence to inform growth strategies worldwide.

