Cambashi's View: the Mechanical CAE Market in 2025 and Opportunities for 2026

MCAE / Simulation Market Share - 2024 MCAE / Simulation Market Share - 2026

Cambashi reviews the mechanical CAE and simulation market, highlighting AI innovation, major acquisitions, and growth opportunities for 2026.

Major 2025 acquisitions reshaped mechanical CAE, forming a new “Big 3”.” — Cambashi

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mechanical CAE and simulation market experienced a year of significant change in 2025, marked by major acquisitions, rapid advances in artificial intelligence, and continued growth in cloud-based simulation.

A new analysis from Cambashi suggests these developments are reshaping the competitive landscape and influencing how engineering organisations plan their future simulation strategies.

In its latest Cambashi’s View – Mechanical CAE and Simulation: Review of 2025 and Opportunities in 2026, the analyst firm reviews the key events that defined the past year and outlines several trends expected to shape the market in the near future.

Among the most notable developments were several high-profile acquisitions involving leading engineering software companies. These included Synopsys’ acquisition of Ansys, Siemens’ acquisition of Altair, and Cadence’s acquisition of Hexagon’s Design & Engineering Software business. According to Cambashi, these moves have significantly reshaped the competitive structure of the mechanical CAE sector and contributed to the emergence of a new “Big 3” among major vendors.

The View also points to the growing influence of artificial intelligence and machine learning in engineering simulation. New approaches, including physics-informed AI and emerging agent-based engineering tools, are beginning to change how simulation workflows are created and managed, with the potential to automate parts of the engineering process and accelerate design cycles.

At the same time, the shift toward cloud-based simulation platforms continues as companies look for more scalable computing resources to support increasingly complex models and data-intensive engineering analysis.

Cambashi’s latest View explores what these developments mean for software vendors, investors, and engineering leaders as they prepare for the next phase of growth in the CAE and simulation market.

Key highlights from the Cambahi's View:

• The emergence of a new “Big 3” in mechanical CAE following major industry acquisitions

• The growing role of AI and machine learning in engineering simulation workflows

• An analysis of the projected market landscape for 2026

• Six key growth drivers expected to influence the market over the coming year

Access deeper market insights

Cambashi also provides the CAE and Simulation Market Observatory, which provides detailed analysis of more than 480 software providers across the engineering software landscape.

Organisations interested in deeper insight can request a recent sample to see how Cambashi’s market data can support strategic planning and investment decisions.



About Cambashi

Cambashi is a global industry analyst firm specialising in engineering, industrial, and enterprise software markets. The company provides market research, data, and strategic insight to software vendors, investors, and industry stakeholders worldwide.

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