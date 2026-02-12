MK Kosher Expands Global Kosher Certification Services

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MK Kosher, one of North America’s most established authorities in Kosher certification , continues to expand its presence both nationally and internationally as a trusted Kosher certification agency serving manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, and global food brands.With certified companies operating across North America, Europe, Asia, South Africa and beyond, MK Kosher provides recognised Kosher certification in Canada while supporting businesses worldwide seeking entry into international retail and distribution markets. Its certification mark is accepted by major retailers and distributors globally, reinforcing product credibility across borders.Operating as a leading Kosher agency in Canada with a strong international network, MK Kosher conducts comprehensive ingredient reviews, facility inspections, labeling approvals, and ongoing compliance supervision. Companies that become Kosher certified benefit not only from regulatory compliance but also from enhanced access to export markets and multinational partnerships.As global food supply chains grow more complex, certification from an established Kosher agency provides documented oversight and traceability that extends beyond traditional Kosher consumers. Many retailers and procurement teams view recognised Kosher certification as an additional layer of quality assurance, strengthening brand positioning in competitive markets.MK Kosher continues to collaborate with manufacturers launching new products, reformulating recipes, opening new facilities, and expanding into international territories, ensuring certification standards remain rigorous while enabling scalable growth worldwide.About MK KosherMK Kosher (Montreal Kosher) is a globally recognised Kosher certification authority operating under experienced rabbinical leadership. With a history spanning over a century, MK Kosher certifies thousands of products across multiple continents and is trusted by manufacturers, exporters, and retailers worldwide. The organisation provides certification services for food production, ingredients, private label manufacturing, and international export operations.For more information, contact https://mk.ca/

