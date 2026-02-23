Catalyst Solutions Launches New Website to Support South African Businesses Claiming R&D Tax Incentives

R&D tax consultants unveil online platform for companies seeking Section 11D relief

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalyst Solutions, a firm of R&D tax specialists , has launched a new website designed to help South African businesses understand and access the R&D tax incentives available under Section 11D of the Income Tax Act.The new website provides businesses with clear guidance on qualifying for the 150% super-deduction available for eligible research and development expenditure. It features detailed information on the application process, industry-specific eligibility criteria, and the documentation required to submit a successful claim to the Department of Science and Innovation and SARS.South Africa’s R&D tax incentive programme remains one of the most generous in the world, yet many qualifying businesses are unaware of the relief available to them or find the claims process difficult to navigate without professional support.The website serves as a resource for business owners, financial directors, and tax professionals looking to understand how working with experienced R&D tax consultants can add value to their claims. It includes an overview of the firm’s services, practical content covering common questions around eligibility and compliance, and information on related government grant programmes.Catalyst Solutions works with businesses across a range of industries to identify qualifying R&D activities and prepare claims that meet the requirements of both the DSI and SARS. The firm’s team of R&D tax specialists brings deep experience in the South African regulatory environment and a track record of successful outcomes for its clients.To learn more about R&D tax incentives in South Africa and how Catalyst Solutions can help, visit www.catalystsolutions.global.About Catalyst SolutionsCatalyst Solutions is an R&D tax consultancy that helps businesses identify, prepare, and submit claims for R&D tax incentives and government grants. With operations in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia, the firm works with companies across a range of industries to maximise the value of their innovation investment.

