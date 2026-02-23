Catalyst Solutions Launches New Website to Help UK Businesses Navigate R&D Tax Incentives

R&D tax specialists introduce streamlined platform for companies claiming under the merged RDEC scheme

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalyst Solutions, a firm of R&D tax consultants operating across three international markets, has launched a redesigned website providing UK businesses with improved access to guidance on claiming R&D tax incentives under HMRC’s merged Research and Development Expenditure Credit scheme.The updated platform offers UK businesses detailed information on the reformed R&D tax relief landscape, including the merged RDEC scheme introduced for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 April 2024. The website covers eligibility criteria, qualifying expenditure categories, and the claims process, helping businesses understand what relief is available and how to access it.Recent reforms to the UK’s R&D tax relief system have introduced significant changes to how companies claim, making the support of experienced R&D tax specialists increasingly valuable for businesses of all sizes.The site features an overview of the firm’s services as R&D tax consultants, along with resources explaining how Catalyst Solutions supports businesses through every stage of the claims process. This includes identifying qualifying activities, preparing technical narratives, and liaising with HMRC where required.UK businesses investing in innovation can use the website to assess whether their activities may qualify for R&D tax incentives and to understand the steps involved in preparing a compliant claim.For more information on R&D tax incentives in the United Kingdom and how Catalyst Solutions can help, visit www.catalystsolutions.global.About Catalyst SolutionsCatalyst Solutions is an R&D tax consultancy that helps businesses identify, prepare, and submit claims for R&D tax incentives and government grants. With operations in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Australia, the firm works with companies across a range of industries to maximise the value of their innovation investment.Media ContactCatalyst Solutionsinfo@catalystsolutions.globalwww.catalystsolutions.global

