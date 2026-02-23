Catalyst Solutions Launches New Website for Australian Businesses Seeking R&D Tax Incentive Support

R&D tax consultants expand digital presence to better serve Australian companies

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalyst Solutions, an international firm of R&D tax specialists , has launched a new website offering Australian businesses improved resources and guidance on claiming the R&D Tax Incentive administered by AusIndustry and the Australian Taxation Office.The redesigned website provides Australian businesses with detailed information on the R&D Tax Incentive programme, including the refundable and non-refundable tax offset rates, eligible R&D activity criteria, and the registration and claims process. It is designed to help businesses across all sectors understand whether their innovation activities may qualify for relief.Australia’s R&D Tax Incentive programme provides a tax offset of up to 43.5% for eligible small businesses and 38.5% for larger companies. The compliance and documentation requirements mean many businesses benefit from working with experienced R&D tax consultants to prepare their claims.The website includes information on how Catalyst Solutions supports businesses through the dual registration process with AusIndustry and the ATO, as well as guidance on common areas of compliance focus. The firm’s approach as R&D tax consultants combines technical and financial expertise to ensure claims accurately reflect qualifying R&D activities and expenditure.Australian businesses investing in research and development can use the site to learn more about R&D tax incentives, explore the firm’s services, and understand how professional support can strengthen the quality and accuracy of their claims.To explore how Catalyst Solutions can assist with R&D tax incentives in Australia, visit www.catalystsolutions.global.About Catalyst SolutionsCatalyst Solutions is an R&D tax consultancy that helps businesses identify, prepare, and submit claims for R&D tax incentives and government grants. With operations in Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa, the firm works with companies across a range of industries to maximise the value of their innovation investment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.