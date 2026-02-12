Are antidepressants bad for you?

Antidepressants aren’t “bad” for you, but like any medication, they have both benefits and risks. Your doctor will help you find what works best for you.

What are the benefits?

Antidepressants can be effective for treating depression, anxiety, and other mood problems. For many people, they make a real difference to daily life.

What about side effects?

Some people experience side effects, such as drowsiness or weight gain. Not everyone gets them, and many side effects fade over time. If you’re worried, your doctor can help you manage them.

Should you stop taking them?

Never stop antidepressants suddenly. This can cause withdrawal symptoms and affect your mental health. Always speak to your doctor before making changes.

Are there other options?

Antidepressants aren’t the only treatment. Talking therapies, physical activity, and self-help can also help.

Need support?

If you have concerns about antidepressants, talk to your GP or mental health team.

For more information and support, visit our antidepressants page.