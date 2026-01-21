5 ways to improve the mental health system

Having a new Mental Health Act is a step in the right direction to an improved mental health system. But the new legislation won’t make all the changes we need to see.

There is still a long way to go until we have a mental health system that works for everyone.

Here are five changes we’re calling for.

1. Cut mental health waiting times

Almost 2 million people are currently waiting for community mental health treatment across the country. We need to see action to reduce that.

2. Racial inequalities must be addressed in the MHA

Black men are 8 times more likely to be put on Community Treatment Orders (CTOs), which restrict them to certain treatments. In the future, we want CTOs to be abolished. In the meantime, let’s improve them.

3. Invest in mental health services

Almost 50% of inpatient mental health units are rated as ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’ on safe or well led domains. Beds and facilities need investment to improve.

4. Invest in mental health staff

Changes in the MHA have a better chance of working if they are implemented by a properly staffed, properly trained workforce.

5. Focus on mental health research