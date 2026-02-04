How to support someone experiencing psychosis



If someone you care about is experiencing psychosis, you can help by staying calm, focusing on their feelings, and offering practical support. Here’s how to make a real difference, step by step.

Psychosis is when someone loses touch with reality. They might see, hear, or believe things that others don’t. It can be frightening and confusing, both for the person affected and those around them.

Stay calm and present

Your calmness matters. Speak slowly and softly. Keep your body language open and relaxed. Avoid sudden movements. A calm presence can help reduce fear and anxiety.

Don’t argue with their experience

You don’t have to agree with what they’re seeing or hearing. Avoid saying, “That’s not real.” Instead, acknowledge their feelings:

“I can see this feels very real and frightening for you. I’m here with you.”

Focus on feelings, not content

Don’t debate beliefs or hallucinations. Show empathy for how they feel:

“That sounds really upsetting.”

“I’m sorry you’re feeling unsafe.”

This keeps the connection open and helps them feel understood.

Create a sense of safety

Help them feel safe by reducing noise, crowds, and bright lights. If they want to sit, sit with them. If they want silence, offer it. Gently follow their lead.

Offer practical help

Small, grounding steps can make a big difference. Ask simple, open questions:

“Would you like some water?”

“Do you want to move somewhere quieter?”

“Is there someone you trust that I can call?”

Encourage professional support

If they’re open to it, help them contact a trusted mental health professional or a crisis line.

If there’s immediate risk, call emergency services, but always involve the person respectfully.