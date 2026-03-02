Paws & Wings for Peace: Dogs Join The Grand Butterfly Gathering

Charlie dressed in butterfly wings during The Grand Butterfly Gathering 2025 in Jackson, Wyoming. Photo: Ryan McCartney/Jessica McGannon. Ryan McCartney and his partner Jessica McGannon with their dog Charley, all dressed as butterflies during The Grand Butterfly Gathering in Jackson, WY, in June 2025. Photo: Ryan McCartney/Jessica McGannon. A section of joyful participants during a past in-person gathering in Davey Jackson Field, Jackson, WY. Photo: The Trueness Project.

Welcoming dogs to the Gathering celebrates creativity, diversity, and the joyful spirit of peaceful coexistence for all beings.

DANIEL, WY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research shows dogs have a remarkable ability to bring calm, connection, and emotional comfort to the people around them. Their loyalty, gentleness, and joyful presence often create moments of ease for humans nearby.Now, four paws have joined the flutter.The Grand Butterfly Gathering, an annual global event where people dress as butterflies as a symbol of transformation, unity, and peace, is now welcoming dogs into the celebration through the Worldwide Canine Flutter This development opens the event to dog owners, shelters, rescues, pet care centers, and canine-loving communities across the globe, encouraging them to dress their dogs as butterflies and participate in this uplifting expression of “pawsitivity” from wherever they are.If butterflies symbolize transformation, dogs symbolize unconditional love, loyalty, joy, and the kind of gentle presence that naturally brings people together. Together, these symbols create a moving, visual celebration of harmony and connection.The Grand Butterfly Gathering has long served as an avenue for creativity, intentional growth, and commitment to contributing to a more peaceful world.Each year, on the last Saturday of June in Jackson, Wyoming, and virtually across the world, participants gather in butterfly attire to pray for peace, commit to being peace ambassadors in their communities, and celebrate the beauty of collective transformation.The event is recognized for its color, creativity, and the powerful feeling of togetherness it inspires. It is both a visual and symbolic reminder that humanity can choose harmony.The Worldwide Canine Flutter expands this vibrant energy by welcoming:- Dog shelters and rescue centers- Animal sanctuaries and rehabilitation centers- Veterinary clinics and pet hospitals- Dog daycare and boarding facilities- Dog trainers and training schools- Pet adoption agencies- Kennels and breeders- Pet grooming salons- Dog clubs and canine associations- Individual dog owners and pet familiesParticipation is simple and open to all. The Trueness Project encourages participants from everywhere to dress their dogs in butterfly wings, capture these joyful moments, and share them as part of the Worldwide Canine Flutter for peace.No travel is required unless attendance at the physical event in Wyoming is desired, alone, with a friend, or with a pet.“Our dogs already teach how to live peacefully,” says M. Teresa Lawrence, President & Executive Director of The Trueness Project, the event organizer and host. “They model loyalty, gentleness, presence, and unconditional affection every single day. Inviting them into the Flutter is a natural extension of what this gathering represents.”The Worldwide Canine Flutter is being introduced in partnership with Destination Pet Foundation , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to advancing animal welfare and strengthening the bond between pets and the communities that care for them. This collaboration highlights the role of dogs in emotional healing, companionship, and fostering calm and connection in families and communities.“It is a joy to partner with The Trueness Project in welcoming dogs into the Worldwide Canine Flutter,” said Jesse Boudreau, Licensing and Field Compliance Manager, Destination Pet Foundation.“Seeing a dog dressed as a butterfly is pure, unfiltered joy and joy is something the world could use a lot more of right now. This movement is a reminder that community, peace, creativity, and even playfulness still matter. This collaboration celebrates the connection dogs bring into lives while spreading a shared message of peace and unity across communities worldwide.”The Worldwide Canine Flutter is expected to inspire delightful participation across social media and communities worldwide as shelters, pet facilities, and dog lovers share images and videos of butterfly-clad dogs spreading smiles and a message of peace.It is an experience that shelters can share with their communities, pet facilities can showcase proudly, and dog lovers everywhere will find heartwarming and uplifting. Dogs already exemplify loyalty, gentleness, presence, and love without conditions. Their inclusion makes the event feel more alive, more playful, and even more human.Whether it is a single dog at home, dozens in a shelter, or a full daycare of fluttering wings and wagging tails, every moment matters. Each display of joy contributes to a larger message the world needs to see: peace can be practiced in everyday moments of kindness, laughter, and connection.About The Grand Butterfly GatheringThe Grand Butterfly Gathering is an annual global movement held every last Saturday of June in Jackson, Wyoming, with virtual participation worldwide. Participants dress as butterflies to symbolize transformation, unity, and peace, gathering to pray for peace and commit to being agents of peace in their communities. Learn more: https://www.butterflymarch.com About The Trueness ProjectThe Grand Butterfly Gathering is hosted by The Trueness Project, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to championing peace, authenticity, leadership, and community transformation through creative global initiatives. The organization brings people together each year to celebrate humanity’s shared capacity for growth, harmony, and positive change. Learn more: https://www.truenessproject.org About Destination Pet FoundationDestination Pet Foundation is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to advancing animal welfare and strengthening the bond between pets and the communities that care for them. The organization promotes the health, safety, and dignity of domesticated animals, especially dogs, through compassionate outreach, wellness support, and partnerships with like-minded initiatives.For inquiries about this content or more information about the event, please contact:

