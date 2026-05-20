Wyoming-Based Nonprofit Publishes 'Wings of Purpose' Anthology to Inspire Purpose-Driven Living
Cover of Wings of Purpose book, curated by M. Teresa Lawrence of The Trueness Project. Photo: The Trueness Project.
The book, set to launch on June 26, 2026, brings together leaders, entrepreneurs, healers, coaches, journalists, and changemakers, each sharing deeply personal stories of resilience, purpose, and transformation, to help readers rediscover their purpose and rise beyond life’s stumbling blocks.
While uncertainty, burnout, and self-doubt have become common threads in personal and professional life, Wings of Purpose arrives as a timely resource for anyone seeking clarity, courage, and renewal. Each chapter is a deeply personal reflection on the author's life and heartfelt insights into how vision, resilience, and intention have eventually led to their success.
The contributors, sagely picked from across the globe, offer authentic, from-the-heart stories that speak to the universal human desire for meaning and growth, helping readers rise above self-doubt, rediscover meaning, and embrace their authentic path.
“This book was written with the reader in mind,” said M. Teresa Lawrence, President and Executive Director, The Trueness Project, who curated the book.
“Every contributor poured their lived experience into their chapter, not to instruct the reader but to help them easily identify with the author and connect with their message. Whether someone is navigating a career crossroads, rebuilding after loss, or simply yearning for a deeper sense of purpose, Wings of Purpose offers a mirror of hope and a map for transformation.”
This is the fourth book to be published by The Trueness Project, following earlier works involving their collaborative work with a high school in Kenya, the Wings of Change book under The Wings Series, and a translation of Think and Grow Rich into Arabic.
A Global Collaboration Rooted in Authenticity
The 21 co‑authors represent a diverse tapestry of voices, mindsets, and cultures.
They include executives leading multinational organizations, entrepreneurs building purpose‑driven ventures, healers guiding others toward wholeness, journalists amplifying truth, coaches empowering individuals to live authentically, and architects envisioning and bringing designs to life, among other professionals.
Despite their varied backgrounds, they share a common belief that purpose is not a privilege for a few, but a birthright for all. Readers will encounter lessons on resilience, leadership, faith, stepping on adversity, and achieving self‑discovery, woven through narratives that are as relatable as they are inspiring.
In twenty-one different ways, the book captures the road to successfully battling self-doubt and all other life's impediments and finally realizing oneself, and achieving the essence of what it means to live with purpose in an ever‑changing world.
Guided by Visionary Leaders
The anthology’s foreword is written by Sir James Dentley III, a globally renowned entrepreneur, philanthropist, and business strategist who has inspired over one million people through his speaking engagements and mentorship programs.
As the founder of multiple successful enterprises and a mentor to seven‑ and eight‑figure entrepreneurs, Sir James Dentley III brings a message of empowerment and intentional leadership that perfectly complements the book’s theme.
The collection is curated by M. Teresa Lawrence, an out-of-the-box thinker, philanthropist, Official Ambassador of Kindness and Happiness, and President and Executive Director of The Trueness Project, a philanthropic organization dedicated to promoting authenticity, peace, truth, and purpose.
Teresa is also the author of Gloriousness, a children’s book that helps young readers embrace identity and creativity. Her vision for Wings of Purpose was to create a global platform where authentic voices could unite to provide real-life solutions to people seeking genuine inner transformation in their lives.
A Resource for Every Seeker
Wings of Purpose is therefore a companion for anyone feeling stuck, unworthy, or uncertain about their next step. It speaks to professionals questioning their career paths, young adults searching for direction, parents balancing multiple roles, and dreamers who fear they’ve run out of time.
The book’s message is that everyone's path to their destiny is there; they only need to seek it until they find it, and then follow it. Through vulnerability and wisdom, the authors invite readers to reconnect with their inner compass and rediscover the power of intentional living.
“This anthology is a gift to anyone who has ever felt lost,” said Chris Igwe, one of the contributors. “It reminds us that even in our darkest moments, there is light waiting to be found, and that light is purpose.”
A Movement Beyond the Pages
The release of Wings of Purpose marks another milestone for The Trueness Project, a nonprofit known for its mentorship programs, especially in Africa, and its continued work of inspiring individuals and communities to live with integrity and intention.
The book’s launch will be a curtain-raiser to The Grand Butterfly Gathering on June 27, a global celebration of peace, creativity, inner transformation, and unity, tenets reflecting the very spirit of the anthology.
Readers and supporters from across the globe are invited to join the movement and experience the collective wisdom of 21 voices united by purpose.
Get Your Copy
Wings of Purpose: How Vision and Intention Propel Success is available now for pre‑order on Amazon ahead of its official launch on June 26, 2026.
Pre‑order here: https://www.amazon.com/Wings-Purpose-Vision-Intention-Success-ebook/dp/B0GYL381CS/
About The Trueness Project
The Trueness Project is a 501(c)(3) philanthropic organization committed to fostering authenticity, peace, truth, and purpose in people from around the globe through storytelling, mentorship, and community engagement. Headquartered in Daniel, Wyoming, the organization leads initiatives that empower individuals to live with intention and contribute meaningfully to the world. Learn more: https://www.truenessproject.org
For any inquiries about the Wings of Purpose book or The Trueness Project, please contact:
M. Teresa Lawrence
President and Executive Director, The Trueness Project
+1 307-231-6437
teresa@truenessproject.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.