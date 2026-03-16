The Trueness Project Publishes Arabic Edition of Think and Grow Rich, Opening the Classic to Millions of New Readers
Front cover of the Arabic version of Think and Grow Rich, newly translated and published by The Trueness Project. Design: The Trueness Project.
This translation marks a significant global expansion of Hill’s philosophy, making the original teachings accessible to millions of Arabic-speaking readers.JACKSON, WY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A historic step forward has been achieved for one of the world’s most influential success books.
The Trueness Project has officially published an Arabic edition of Think and Grow Rich, the timeless classic by Napoleon Hill, first published in 1937.
This is a milestone achievement aligned with its mission to expand access to transformative knowledge,
For decades, the book has inspired generations worldwide with its principles of desire, faith, persistence, disciplined thinking, and decisive action.
By translating the resource into Arabic, The Trueness Project aims to significantly expand the global reach of Hill’s philosophy, making the original teachings accessible to millions of Arabic-speaking readers in their own language for the first time.
A Fulfilled Dream
“This translation fulfills a dream I have carried for a long time. It reflects the enduring power of ideas that transform lives,” said M. Teresa Lawrence, President and Executive Director, The Trueness Project.
“Seeing this historic work thoughtfully translated into Arabic ensures that its principles of vision, persistence, faith, and disciplined action can reach new audiences and inspire young people, leaders, entrepreneurs, and dreamers across the Arabic-speaking world,” she added.
First published during the Great Depression, Think and Grow Rich emerged from years of research by Hill into the mindsets and habits of hundreds of the most successful individuals of his era.
Its ideas, centered on clarity of purpose, belief in possibility, and sustained action, have shaped countless personal and professional journeys over nearly a century.
How They Approach It
The Trueness Project’s Arabic edition remains faithful to the original 1937 text.
To preserve the integrity of the work, the organization engaged a dedicated team of native Arabic speakers, including translators and designers.
They collaboratively and carefully translated the resource, retaining the original book's structure, context, message, and character, while presenting it clearly to modern readers.
The edition also features a foreword by Greg S. Reid, internationally recognized author, filmmaker, and speaker known for advancing the teachings of Hill’s philosophy to modern audiences.
The project was implemented in collaboration with the Napoleon Hill Foundation, led by its CEO Don Green, who granted The Trueness Project the license to translate, publish, and circulate the classic work globally.
From the Team Leaders
“From the beginning, our vision has been to expand access to knowledge that helps people discover purpose and pursue their lives' purpose,” said Benvictor Makau, Assistant Director of The Trueness Project, who led and coordinated the team responsible for the translation and publication.
“The Trueness Project is opening the door for millions of readers to access the mindset, discipline, and purpose that have empowered people worldwide for nearly a century.”
Beyond publication, the nonprofit is launching an ambitious philanthropic effort in partnership with national libraries for easier book distribution.
The Trueness Project is preparing to donate copies of the Arabic edition to national libraries across the Arabic-speaking world, ensuring that the work becomes widely accessible to students, researchers, entrepreneurs, and readers seeking personal development resources.
National libraries hold a unique role as guardians of knowledge and gateways to education.
“We want it to be read, studied, and shared widely. National libraries are places where entire nations can access and benefit from this resource.
By partnering with them, we hope to ensure that these ideas reach millions of people who can then carry them forward to millions more,” said Teresa.
The organization is currently inviting national libraries, leadership institutions, and higher learning facilities worldwide to partner with it in this effort as it begins rolling out the first phase of donations.
Since its founding, The Trueness Project has focused on empowering communities through knowledge sharing, mentorship, and access to educational resources.
Far Reaching
The Arabic edition of Think and Grow Rich stands as one of the nonprofit’s most far-reaching publishing milestones.
It's an effort designed to make one of history’s most influential personal development works accessible to the largest possible number of people in their own language.
The newly released Arabic edition is currently available through Ingram distribution.
An Amazon listing will follow soon.
As copies begin reaching libraries and institutions, The Trueness Project envisions the book will spark a new wave of readers across the Arabic-speaking world, individuals ready to transform thought into action, purpose into achievement, and knowledge into lasting impact.
About The Trueness Project
The Trueness Project is a visionary nonprofit committed to expanding access to knowledge, leadership development, and transformative ideas that empower individuals and communities. Through initiatives such as book donations, mentorship programs, and educational partnerships, the organization works to place life-changing resources into the hands of readers around the world.
For any inquiries or for partnerships, please contact:
M. Teresa Lawrence
President & Executive Director, The Trueness Project
teresa@truenessproject.org
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