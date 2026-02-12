Search Evolution Summit Returns for 2026: The Second Edition with a Three-Day Format

The 2nd edition of Search Evolution Summit 2-4 September 2026 Cluj-Napoca, Romania Speaker presentation from the 2025 edition of Search Evolution Summit Search Evolution Summit presenter from the 2025 edition

Search Evolution Summit, Romania's first SEO conference, returns with the 2nd edition announced for 2-4 September 2026, Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Our goal for the 2nd edition of Search Evolution Summit is to maintain the same level of quality, so that you can enjoy yourself once again! The 3-day format will also let us provide more value.” — Patrik Rojan - Search Evolution Summit organiser

CLUJ-NAPOCA, CLUJ, ROMANIA, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Search Evolution Summit is back for a second edition. The SEO conference, organized by Mixtazure, runs 2-4 September 2026, in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. After drawing 100 participants and 12 speakers in its single-day 2025 debut, the event now stretches across three days with advanced SEO workshops and Romanian-language panels added to the schedule. This year's edition expects 200 participants.



Three conference days for 2026

The 2025 edition of the conference packed everything into one day. For the 2026 edition the program is split across three days:

Day 0 - (2 September 2026): The pre-conference day will have a private wine tasting and dinner, limited to VIP ticket holders. A certified wine expert leads the tasting, and the menu features traditional Transylvanian cuisine. Speakers and partners attend alongside VIP guests.

Day 1 - (3 September 2026): This is the main conference day. Twelve SEO presentations run throughout the day, with coffee breaks, lunch, and time between sessions to talk directly with the speakers and other attendees. The SEO talks will be held in English by international speakers.

Day 2 - (4 September 2026): The last day will host two advanced SEO workshops which run in English. Separate Romanian-language panels cover SEO & Marketing topics dedicated for Romanian business owners and marketers. The day ends with a networking party open to all ticket holders.

For more information about the 2026 edition of Search Evolution Summit you can check the official website --> https://www.searchevolutionsummit.com/



Speakers line-up for 2026 will be announced soon

Mixtazure will announce speakers in the coming weeks. Last year's lineup included speakers from Ahrefs, SEOTesting, Senuto, NEURONwriter, and PRNEWS, plus several Romanian SEO specialists. If you are curios about the 1st edition of Search Evolution Summit and how it went, you can find more details on this web page --> https://www.searchevolutionsummit.com/previous-editions/2025-og/



Early birds tickets for the 2nd edition of Search Evolution Summit are available

Four ticket types are on sale at early bird pricing:

- Main Conference Pass – €70 – Day 1 - Main conference talks

- Local RO Panel Pass – €20 – Day 2 - Local Romanian panels

- Advanced Workshop Pass – €60 – Day 2 - English advanced SEO workshops

- All-Access VIP Pass – €240 – All three days, including wine tasting and dinner

Early bird prices are available for a limited time, and you can buy them at --> https://tickets.searchevolutionsummit.com/

The full schedule and conference venue in Cluj-Napoca will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more!

