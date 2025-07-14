Search Evolution Summit 2025: The First SEO Conference in Transylvania will take place in Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Search Evolution Summit Ticket prices for Search Evolution Summit Speakers at the Search Evolution Summit

Search Evolution Summit organized by Mixtazure, the first SEO conference in Transylvania, will take place in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, on September 26, 2025.

CLUJ-NAPOCA, CLUJ, ROMANIA, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Romanian SEO community has a new reason to rejoice. Search Evolution Summit, the first SEO conference in Transylvania will take place in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, on September 26, 2025. The Search Evolution Summit conference will take place at Zbor Hub Cluj. This modern space offers ideal conditions for a day full of learning and networking.

The event, organized by the Mixtazure agency, promises to bring together renowned experts, both from the country and abroad, providing participants with access to the latest trends, strategies, and case studies in the SEO field. The conference also has sponsors such as WhitePress, Ahrefs, and Zbor Hub.

For more details about the Search Evolution Summit conference, access the following link --> https://www.searchevolutionsummit.com/

A unique event for SEO professionals in Romania

In its first edition, Search Evolution Summit aims to become the central point of reference for the Romanian SEO industry, offering an ideal mix of informative presentations, practical workshops, and networking opportunities. Unlike other digital conferences, this event is specifically designed for SEO specialists who want to stay competitive.

"We created Search Evolution Summit out of the desire to offer Romanian SEO specialists a space dedicated to learning and professional development. As an agency specializing exclusively in SEO, we understand what type of information is truly valuable for professionals in this field. We are excited to bring together both local and international experts, who will share their practical experience," says Patrik Rojan, co-founder of Mixtazure.

Confirmed speakers include:

- Ryan Jones - Marketing Manager at SEOTesting

- Alex Nigmatulin - Co-founder and CMO at PRNEWS

- Robert Niechciał - Co-founder at SensAI Academy and CTO at Vestigio

- Damian Sałkowski - CEO at Senuto

- BIBI the link Builder - Founder BibiBuzz

- Andrei Țiț - Head of Product Marketing at Ahrefs

- Roman Petrușca - SEO & Growth Marketing Consultant and Co-founder Digital Mint

- Adrian Clipotă- Growth Marketing Expert and Co-founder of Digital Mint

- Laura Văduva - Senior SEO Executive at Flutter UK & Ireland

- Mihai Mateias - Semantic SEO Consultant

- Alexandru Drimba- Co-founder Mixtazure

Search Evolution Summit tickets & special offers

Participants can choose between two types of tickets:

A. Standard Ticket - 120 euro (635.70 RON)

- Full access to the conference

- Lunch and coffee included

- Participation in 8 sessions with industry experts

- Networking opportunities with SEO professionals

B. Advanced Ticket - 150 euro (794.63 RON)

- Includes all the benefits of the Standard ticket

- Exclusive access to 2 advanced workshops

- Limited number: only 20 places available

Until July 30, 2025, both types of tickets benefit from a 30% discount, using the code MIXTAZURE30 at the beginning of your order. Let's not forget that places are limited, and tickets sell out quickly! For those working in the SEO field and wanting to stay up to date with the latest news, this event is an opportunity not to be missed.

To purchase tickets to the Search Evolution Summit conference, access the following link (+ make sure you are on the English version of the page) --> https://bilete.searchevolutionsummit.com/

Why attend the Search Evolution Summit conference?

Search Evolution Summit is an event created specifically for the Romanian SEO community (but we welcome everyone from everywhere!), organized by experienced professionals who understand the challenges of the local & international market. The conference combines the following:

1. Informative presentations from industry experts

2. Practical workshops to develop skills

3. Relevant case studies

4. Networking opportunities

5. Access to the latest trends and strategies in the SEO field

Whether you are just starting in the world of SEO or you are already a specialist with years of experience, Search Evolution Summit provides you with valuable information and connections that can help you evolve professionally.

About Mixtazure the organizers

Mixtazure is an agency specializing exclusively in SEO services. Founded in early 2023 by Patrik Rojan and Alexandru Drimba, the agency started from their passion for SEO and the desire to provide high-quality professional services. Although it operates mainly in the Romanian market, Mixtazure also serves clients from other European countries, quickly building a solid reputation in the field.

With the first edition of the Search Evolution Summit, Mixtazure takes an important step in the development of the SEO community in Romania, positioning itself as the specialists that professionals in the field can confidently turn to for cutting-edge information and strategies.

To find out more details about the Mixtazure agency, you can access the following link (make sure you switch to our English version of the website)--> https://mixtazure.com/

Contact & legal details for Mixtazure:

Location Cluj-Napoca --> Strada Tășnad 400000

Contact email --> hello@mixtazure.com

Phone number --> +40757644312

Legal company name --> Mixtazure S.R.L.

Unique registration code --> RO48652220

