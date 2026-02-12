MEC David Maynier on progress at Heathfield High School 

We have filed our answering affidavit responding to the latest court application by Wesley Neumann.

We raise the following concerns in our submission:

The period leading up to Wesley Neumann’s departure from Heathfield High School was characterised by disruption, protests, early school closures and high absenteeism.

A small group of teachers encouraged learners not to attend class, and a group of his supporters entered the school without permission to hold meetings with certain learners and teachers.

Staff members reported that they had felt bullied by Wesley Neumann’s supporters and had been afraid to speak up in the past.

The curator principals appointed by the Department picked up financial irregularities during Wesley Neumann’s tenure at Heathfield High School. These allegations were investigated, and prima facie evidence of several financial irregularities was uncovered.

Wesley Neumann’s supporters are continuing their disruptive behaviour, by distributing pamphlets to learners at the school on 30 January 2026, announcing his return. These actions caused distress and disruption, and were stressful for the learners, many of whom have no idea who Wesley Neumann is.

Teachers have expressed concerns for their safety should demonstrations be intensified, which would also have a debilitating effect on learners.

Wesley Neumann’s supporters themselves have stated in their own communication to the media that should he return to Heathfield High School, “there is a risk that the school could potentially be disrupted by supporters and actions of the community at large”.

It cannot possibly be in the best interests of the learners and school community for conditions as they were under Wesley Neumann to potentially recur pending the outcome of the appeal.

Heathfield High School is recovering from the actions of Wesley Neumann and his associates, so it is vital that this progress is not disrupted. The school is flourishing and has just produced a matric pass rate of 89.9% – the school’s highest in 15 years.

We remind his supporters that disrupting schooling is now an offence in terms Section 3(7) of the South African Schools’ Act, and we will not tolerate any further disruptions at Heathfield High School.

