Minister Blade Nzimande: Ministerial pre-SoNA 2026 science outreach programme at the NRF-SAAO

Dr. Mlungisi Cele, our Programme Director and Director-General of the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation;

Prof. Ari Sitas, NRF Board Chairperson and Board Members;

Dr. Angus Paterson, Deputy CEO & Acting CEO of the NRF;

Dr. Rosalind Skelton, Managing Director of SAAO. Thank you for hosting us;

Ms. Pontsho Maruping, Managing Director of SARAO;

Dr. Kelebogile Gasealahwe, our Motivational Speaker for today;

Senior Officials of our Department and the NRF;

Mr Gomez Gu, Managing Director: Huawei Government Business, South Africa;

The Principals of Fezeka High and Siyabulela Primary;

The Teachers;

Our most important guests, our Learners:

I am very excited to be here again at one of our country’s premier science facilities- the NRF- South African Astronomical Observatory. This facility is over 200 years old, making it South Africa’s oldest observatory. It is also a heritage site. Thank you for always opening this facility to us.

We were here last year as part of our Budget Vote Debate. We also had learners from various schools as our guests and also opened a few facilities, which I have been informed are performing well.

Dr Kelebogile, your story is profoundly inspiring and confirms the truth in the words of our former President, Nelson Mandela, who once said “It always seems impossible until it's done".

This is our second Science Outreach Programme for the year 2026. The first was hosted in January this year in the Harry Gwala District in KwaZulu-Natal and it involved leaners from four schools. This Programme is part of my District Development Model (DDM) mandate as appointed by the President.

Through this Programme, we also aim to support the Department of Basic Education in its mission to improve learner performance, reduce dropout rates, strengthen teaching and learning, and in particular, maths and science education.

Some of the key services offered by NRF-SAAO

Secondly, while its main focus is on optical and infrared astronomy, this facility, together with the SKA project, makes a significant contribution across a number of critical development areas- which are important not only for the advancement of science, but also for the socio-economic transformation of our country.

As part of advancing public engagement and outreach, through the SALT Collateral Benefits Programme (SCBP), this facility significantly expanded its reach in 2025, engaging 51,136 participants.

I am particularly pleased to learn that the New Cape Town Astronomy Visitor Centre, which we opened in July last year, has already drawn over 3000 visitors and is projected to attract 18,000 annually.

As some of you know, it offers an impressive array of activities such as interactive exhibits (including indigenous sky lore in isiXhosa and Khoekhoegowab), guided tours of heritage telescopes, and hands-on displays – a flagship astro-tourism asset aligning with our country’s National Astro-Tourism Strategy.

This facility also contributes to the development of critical scientific skills for our country. In the 2024/25 financial year, 27 postgraduate students (11 PhD, 12 MSc, others at Honours level) were supervised by SAAO staff, yielding new MSc and PhD graduates.

Through its Strategic "train-a-trainer" workshops, such as the 2025 training of all 25 Natural Science Curriculum advisors in KwaZulu-Natal, it has ensured quality science instruction across both urban and rural districts.

There is also the Future-Facing 4IR Programmes such as the new Coding and Robotics programmme for Grade 8 and 9 learners in the Sutherland area. A similar initiative is being implemented by the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) in Carnarvon. This 4IR programme is meant to equip our learners with digital skills at an earlier age and to curb dropout rates and retain learners in STEM streams.

Equally impressive is the work that is being done by your Instrumentation Workshop. This workshop has seen significant investment in advanced manufacturing capabilities that benefit both astronomy and broader science.

SAAO employs machinists, engineers, and trainee technicians who gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge fabrication for telescopes and labs. This contributes to the artisan skill pipeline in the National System of Innovation. I am informed that the engineering team of this facility assisted in restoring the Arab world’s largest telescope in Egypt.

SAAO is also a home to the African Astronomical Society (AfAS) and the International Astronomical Union Office for Astronomy Development (IAU-OAD), both of which play an important role in the advancement of astronomy in Africa.

NRF-SAAO deserves a round of applause, not only for the sheer scale of the work that is being done at this facility, but also for its far-reaching impact. The work of this facility embodies the spirit of our Department’s mantra which is: Placing, Science, Technology, and Innovation at the centre of Government, Education, Industry and Society.

Message to the Learners

I now you wish to speak to our most important guests-our Learners. All the wonderful work that is being done at this, and other public science facilities, is in part aimed at creating opportunities for you to realise your dreams.

What do we expect from you in return as Learners? We expect you to never forget that there was once a time in our country when black people were prevented by law, from studying science and it took the sacrifices of your parents and grandparents for things to change.

We therefore expect you to be respectful towards your parents, educators, fellow learners, your communities and most importantly, we expect you to respect yourselves.

We expect you to be disciplined and focused on learning, both at school and at home and in the community. This means we expect you to stay away from alcohol, drugs and all other things that are destroying our young people.

In conclusion, all the support and encouragement you are receiving from your parents, educators, government, and communities is meant to make it possible for you to become our future Engineers, Astronauts, Scientists, Drone technologists etc. Most importantly, we are giving you all this support because we love you and want you to grow up to become respected members of society.

Thank you for your attention.

