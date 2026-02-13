Deputy Minister Thandi Moraka: Remarks during courtesy call with Uzbekistan delegation

Your Excellency, Shokhrukh Gulamov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade,

Your Excellency, Dr Ashraf Khodjaev -Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Republic of South Africa,

Members of the Uzbek Delegation;

Senior Officials from the DIRCO,

Allow me to extend a warm South African welcome to all of you. South Africa values its relations with Uzbekistan and sees significant potential to deepen cooperation given the complementary nature of our two economies. We welcome the bold economic reforms, which your government has initiated and implemented to better position your country in a fast-changing world.

We also note the potential for mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities in mining, agriculture, energy, agro-processing and manufacturing. However, for these opportunities to be realised, we need to involve the private sector from both countries to seize the opportunities that exist thereto.

Your Excellency, as we develop our bilateral relations, we need to ensure that we develop them from a firm foundation, which will guarantee our success. In this regard, South Africa has demonstrated its commitment to the bilateral relations with Uzbekistan by accrediting Ambassador Dr Ashraf Khodjaev in a timely manner. Similarly, an appropriately designated political consultations forum is essential in furthering and broadening our political relations to identify the relevant sectors of cooperation, which will provide mutual benefits to both our countries.

When our two countries have laid the relevant foundation for our bilateral cooperation, we may need to consider cultural, educational, health and people exchange, which are crucial in broadening the understanding between our people.

Your Excellency, it is indisputable that both our countries are witnessing the fragmentation of the post-World War Two architecture, which has made the world less secure for small and medium powers like us. In this regard, it is important to recommit ourselves to multilateralism, sovereignty, peaceful resolution of disputes and the centrality of the United Nations as the premier forum for the resolution of world conflicts and maintenance of world peace.

Your Excellency, the Government of the Republic of South Africa is ready to work with the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan particularly in translating our political goodwill towards each other into practical cooperation, which benefits both our countries.

I thank you.

#GovZAUpdates