Special Investigating Unit on investigation of fuel tender at Mkhondo Local Municipality

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa, under Proclamation 309 of 2026, to investigate allegations of maladministration, unlawful conduct, and irregular expenditure at the Mkhondo Local Municipality in Mpumalanga.

Proclamation 309 of 2026 empowers the SIU to probe serious allegations relating to procurement and tender processes of fuel supply, where payments may have been made in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable, or cost-effective, and potentially contrary to applicable legislation and Treasury regulations.

The SIU’s probe will also investigate alleged maladministration that resulted in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure.

Furthermore, the investigation will seek to identify any improper or unlawful conduct by municipal officials, employees, service providers, or other parties connected to these tenders. The SIU will investigate whether the Municipality or the State suffered financial losses due to these alleged irregularities and will take steps to recover such losses.

The scope of the investigation includes conduct that occurred between 1 October 2017 and 13 February 2026, as well as related matters connected, incidental, or ancillary to the tenders under scrutiny.

In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU will refer any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

The SIU is also authorised to initiate civil proceedings in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation and to recover financial losses suffered by the State, including funds paid for services not rendered.

