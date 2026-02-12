Submit Release
AMBER ALERT: Million Honest Jeter

UPDATE: Million has been located safe in Prince George's County.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating 3-year-old Million Honest Jeter.

Million was last seen in the 4100 block of W Street, Northwest, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at approximately 4:30 p.m. His clothing description is unknown.

Anyone who sees this child should immediately call 911.

