Boeing Returns as Title Partner of Adaptive Training Foundation ReDefine Program, Class 35

Boeing returns as Title Partner of Adaptive Training Foundation’s ReDefine Program, Class 35, surpassing $1 million in total support. The nine-week program empowers 13 veterans and first responders to rebuild strength, resilience, and purpose.

CARROLLTON , TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) today announced that Boeing has joined as the title partner of Class 35 of ATF’s flagship ReDefine program, marking a significant milestone as Boeing surpasses $1 million in total support for ATF and its adaptive athletes.Running from February 10th through April 17th, 2026, Class 35 brings together thirteen military veterans and first responders from across the country for nine weeks of intensive, customized physical and mindfulness training. The ReDefine program is designed to help participants, referred to as “athletes,” overcome traumatic injuries, rediscover their strength and purpose, and redefine how they see themselves and their futures.As the title contributor of Class 35, Boeing has committed $150,000 to support this cohort, reinforcing the company’s long-standing dedication to those who have served and sacrificed. Boeing’s cumulative investment of more than $1 million has played a critical role in expanding access to ATF’s 100 percent free programs and strengthening outcomes for adaptive athletes nationwide."The Boeing Company is proud of its strong partnership with The Adaptive Training Foundation. Since 2017, this partnership has continued to ensure that the veterans and first responders who have sacrificed for our country are cared for and given all the tools necessary to thrive. The Military to the Mountains class transforms the lives of these incredible athletes and veterans, allowing them to overcome any challenge set before them." - Dan Winston, VP & Chief Financial Officer, Boeing Global ServicesFounded in 2014, ATF has worked with hundreds of ill, injured, and wounded service members and first responders, offering its programs free of charge thanks to the generosity of corporate partners like Boeing. This continued support enables ATF to empower athletes not only in the gym, but across every aspect of life.The ReDefine program is built around three core pillars: physical, mental, and community.Physical: Athletes train three times per week with a focus on pain reduction, functional strength, cardiovascular endurance, flexibility, and mobility. Sessions are supported by recovery services and nutrition education.Mental: Daily mindfulness sessions help athletes set intentions, build mental resilience, and shift how they perceive themselves and their capabilities.Community: The program fosters a sense of belonging that extends beyond the gym. It concludes with a REDEPLOY trip in week 10, where athletes apply what they have learned through adaptive sports such as skiing, surfing, or mountain biking, returning home with renewed confidence and lifelong connections."Boeing isn’t just an ATF partner, they’re a catalyst. Their commitment to injured Veterans and first responders creates space for real healing in body, mind, and spirit. At ATF, these warriors aren’t just recovering, they’re finding purpose, community, and the confidence to believe in what’s next." David Vobora, ATF FounderTo learn more about the Adaptive Training Foundation or to donate, visit https://www.adaptivetrainingfoundation.org. About Adaptive Training FoundationAdaptive Training Foundation (ATF), a 501c3 adaptive therapy organization based in Carrollton, Texas, is a global leader in restoring hope through movement to those with traumatic injuries. Their 100% free programs aid those with physical impairments by maximizing their capabilities and redefining their futures through exercise and community. Their dedicated roster of trainers help the adaptive athletes maximize their potential, rather than focusing on the limitations. To learn more about Adaptive Training Foundation, visit https://www.adaptivetrainingfoundation.org About BoeingA leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

