Edo Launches Grid-Interactive Efficient Buildings Demonstration in New York

Edo and National Grid aim to advance grid‑interactive buildings in New York

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edo today announced a new project to transform existing commercial buildings into grid-interactive efficient buildings. Edo is working with National Grid on a three-year demonstration to deploy demand flexibility across New York, supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).The initiative aims to demonstrate automated load control, deliver flexible load across enrolled buildings, and show how grid-interactive buildings can reduce strain on utility substations and feeders during peak load hours. EPRI will lead independent measurement and verification, providing data and insights to inform future statewide energy strategies.“Providing the means to adjust commercial building energy usage and reducing the strain on infrastructure during peak periods make the grid more reliable,” says Mark Bremer, National Grid Manager of Distributed Energy Resources Flexibility Products. “We look forward to bringing this technology to participating pilot sites across our NY electric territory.”How the Demonstration Works and What It DeliversEdo will deploy its Gateway hardware, analytics software, and automated control technology across a portfolio of commercial buildings in National Grid’s service territory. The Edo Gateway connects securely to each building’s automation system, streams real-time operational data, and enables automated adjustments in response to utility dispatch signals.By integrating with National Grid’s Distributed Energy Resources (DER) management solutions and using Edo’s predictive models to forecast flexible load, the demonstration aims to improve building performance while supporting local grid needs. Participating buildings will benefit from continuous monitoring, operational insights, and potential energy savings driven by optimized load management.The initiative will provide:- Automated load shifting and shedding across Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems and other networked equipment to support peak demand reduction.- Predictive modeling to forecast flexible load potential and deliver reliable, repeatable curtailment aligned with occupant comfort.- Streamlined integration using open communication standards such as OpenADR.- Continuous performance analytics to identify operational improvements and offer facility teams real-time visibility into building mechanical systems and DER behavior.- Grid benefits including reduced operational strain and improved reliability, potentially contributing to reduced backfeed from onsite behind-the-meter solar and storage, and deferred capacity infrastructure investments.- Performance reliability, drawing on Edo’s track record of achieving 10–15% peak demand reduction and more than 90% accuracy between forecasted and delivered flexible load in similar deployments.“This is a major step toward wide-scale adoption of grid-interactive efficient buildings across New York,” said Emilie Bolduc, Chief Commercial Officer at Edo. “Our goal is to show that existing buildings can become highly reliable grid assets with minimal disruption and no loss of comfort for occupants.”NYSERDA’s Innovation Grid Modernization program enables innovative approaches to managing peak demand, integrating distributed energy resources, and preparing the electric grid for electrification.NYSERDA Associate Director of Power Grid Innovation Hafiz Bello said, “NYSERDA’s investment in Edo’s Gateway technology will help to demonstrate how automated load control in buildings can enhance flexibility consumers and utilities in New York State. As we build our grid of the future, this innovative technology will support the integration of clean distributed energy, provide important data on real time load shifts, and increase efficiencies in commercial buildings across National Grid’s service territory.”About National GridNational Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a smarter, stronger, cleaner energy future — transforming our networks with more reliable and resilient energy solutions to meet state climate goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. For more information, please visit our website at nationalgridus.com.About EdoEdo is a leading provider of innovative energy efficiency and demand flexibility solutions. We partner with utilities to transform commercial buildings into efficient, reliable contributors to the electric grid. Edo's AI-driven platform optimizes thousands of buildings and seamlessly aggregates distributed energy resources (DERs) to create virtual power plants (VPPs). Edo’s technology and expertise decrease energy consumption, reduce costs, and support a more sustainable future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.