Edo and EnergyHub Launch Collaboration to Scale Residential and Commercial Flexibility

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edo and EnergyHub today announced a strategic partnership that unites the leading commercial building demand flexibility provider and the load management platform with North America’s largest residential footprint, enabling utilities to deploy virtual power plants (VPPs) that span all major customer segments with a single coordinated solution.Utilities are increasingly seeking scalable, reliable demand‑side flexibility as electrification, AI-driven load growth, extreme weather, and emerging load shapes accelerate grid needs. Historically, residential and commercial flexibility have operated in separate silos with different technologies, enrollment pathways, and dispatch workflows. The EnergyHub–Edo partnership resolves that fragmentation.By integrating EnergyHub’s nationwide ecosystem of distributed energy resources (DERs) — including thermostats, EVs, batteries, C&I aggregations and other smart devices — with Edo’s analytics‑driven commercial building control platform, utilities gain access to a unified VPP capability that delivers predictable, multi‑sector load flexibility.Together, Edo and EnergyHub enable utilities to:- Combine residential DERs and Edo’s automated demand flexibility capabilities under a single, coordinated VPP- Expand existing VPP portfolios without adding vendor complexity- Deliver consistent customer experiences from smart homes to large commercial facilities“As the grid faces new pressures from load growth and extreme weather, the need for diversified, multi-sector flexibility has never been greater,” said Matt Johnson, VP of Business Development at EnergyHub. “Integrating Edo’s commercial building capabilities with our 3.5 gigawatts of flexibility opens the door to VPPs of unmatched scale, helping utilities maintain reliability and affordability regardless of where demand originates.”“The ‘missing middle’ of midsize commercial buildings has long been one of the biggest untapped opportunities in demand‑side flexibility,” said Emilie Bolduc, Chief Commercial Officer at Edo. “Our partnership with EnergyHub brings these customers into the fold, giving utilities a seamless, integrated way to activate flexibility across their entire portfolio.”This collaboration builds on EnergyHub’s experience operating many of North America’s largest DER programs and Edo’s track record of delivering automated load flexibility in complex commercial buildings. The partnership reflects utilities’ growing need for cross‑DER VPP strategies and the industry’s shift toward coordinated, whole‑portfolio flexibility solutions.About EdoEdo is a leading provider of innovative energy efficiency and demand flexibility solutions. We partner with utilities to transform commercial buildings into efficient, reliable contributors to the electric grid. Edo’s AI-driven platform optimizes thousands of buildings and seamlessly aggregates distributed energy resources (DERs) to create virtual power plants (VPPs). Our technology and expertise reduce energy consumption, lower costs, and support a more sustainable future. To learn more, visit edoenergy.com.About EnergyHubEnergyHub is a leading provider of clean energy software and services that unlock the full potential of distributed energy resources (DERs) for utilities, markets, and customers. With the EnergyHub Edge DERMS platform, utilities can enroll and manage DERs like thermostats, EVs, and batteries to create virtual power plants (VPPs) that deliver grid flexibility and reliability. EnergyHub helps 170+ utilities manage over 2.5M DERs and more than 3.5 GW of flexible capacity with customer-centric programs and cross-DER optimization. To learn more, visit energyhub.com.

