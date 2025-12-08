Holy Cross Energy Partners with Edo on Initiative to Cut Energy Use and Reduce Peak Demand

Edo and Holy Cross Energy partner on a new Building Optimization Pilot to reduce energy use and peak demand.

Partnership brings advanced analytics and automated controls to commercial buildings to cut energy use, reduce peak load, and enhance operational performance.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holy Cross Energy (HCE) and Edo today announced the launch of a new Building Optimization Pilot designed to help HCE’s commercial members reduce energy use, lower peak demand, and improve operational performance. The one-year pilot will provide commercial buildings with advanced energy management tools, automated demand flexibility, and targeted operational improvements.The pilot helps HCE accelerate strategic electrification goals while delivering meaningful benefits to local businesses. Participating buildings will include schools, hospitals, and municipal facilities with building automation systems and higher peak demand.During the year of service, Edo will conduct an energy audit, deploy an onsite data gateway, model building loads, perform virtual commissioning, and optimize HVAC control strategies with its building performance software platform. Participants will also receive bill savings from any energy efficiency improvements they implement, as well as guidance on incentive pathways and participation in automated demand response events through HCE’s Peak Time Payback program."Holy Cross Energy is excited to support the deployment of the Edo solution. By providing the building owner with the appropriate tools, we can utilize existing buildings as low-cost, flexible grid resources, which helps the co-op maintain affordable, safe, reliable, and sustainable electricity."— Kyle Lord, Smart Electric and Building Specialist at Holy Cross EnergyHow the Pilot WorksParticipants receive a comprehensive set of services at a reduced cost supported by an HCE rebate, including:- Installation of the Edo Gateway, a secure edge device that integrates with building automation systems to gather real-time data and enable remote optimization.- Automated demand flexibility to reduce load during peak periods and support HCE’s Peak Time Payback program.- Conducting an energy audit and onsite assessments to identify operational improvements and energy efficiency opportunities.- Continuous monitoring and analytics using Edo’s platform for fault detection, performance tracking, and measurement and verification.- Monthly reviews to analyze performance, track energy savings, and update optimization measures.Expected benefitsEarly insights from similar Edo deployments show that participating buildings can achieve meaningful energy savings through targeted optimization while reducing peak demand and improving performance during grid events. Buildings also experience better equipment uptime with fewer reactive maintenance calls, improved comfort for occupants, and faster troubleshooting for facility teams. The pilot additionally creates clear pathways for future electrification.“This partnership gives HCE’s commercial members a clear and achievable path to reducing energy use and managing peak load,” said Tim Guiterman, Director of Utility Programs at Edo. “By combining data, analytics, and automated controls, buildings can respond more effectively to grid needs and run more efficiently day to day. We’re proud to help HCE bring these benefits to the community.”About Holy Cross EnergyFounded in 1939, Holy Cross Energy (HCE) is a not-for-profit rural electric co-op providing safe, reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy and services that improve the quality of life for more than 45,000 members in western Colorado. HCE was built by and belongs to the diverse communities and members we serve. Membership is open to everyone in our service territory, regardless of race, religion, age, disability, language, political perspective, or socioeconomic status. HCE is committed to leading the responsible transition to a clean energy future with a goal of safely providing 100% clean, affordable and reliable energy to its members by 2030.About EdoEdo is a leading provider of innovative energy efficiency and demand flexibility solutions. We partner with utilities to transform commercial buildings into efficient, reliable contributors to the electric grid. Edo's AI-driven platform optimizes thousands of buildings and seamlessly aggregates distributed energy resources (DERs) to create virtual power plants (VPPs). Edo’s technology and expertise decrease energy consumption, reduce costs, and cut carbon emissions for a sustainable future. Learn more at edoenergy.com.

