AVI Media Launches AVI Impact

AVI Media

Purpose-Driven PR Tackling Systemic Change

There are issues that deserve more attention, more urgency, and more care. Seniors’ safety is one of them.” — Louisa Chiaramonte, Founder & CEO

HUNTSVILLE, ON, CANADA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold Stevie-winning AVI Media, led by Louisa Chiaramonte, announces the launch of AVI Impact today, a new advocacy-focused PR and strategic communications division created to support initiatives that drive meaningful, systemic change.AVI Impact’s first campaign is a partnership with CARP (Canadian Association of Retired Persons) and Judd Law Professional Corporation, addressing a critical barrier to justice for seniors: access to identification.The campaign calls for the creation of a free, same-day Seniors’ Provisional Identification Card, issued directly within long-term care homes and via Service Canada mobile units. Modelled after secure, photo-optional government ID programs, the card would allow vulnerable seniors to prove their identity, retain legal counsel, and protect their finances.“An estimated 766,000 Canadian seniors experience abuse each year, and the vast majority never report it,” said Chiaramonte. “One of the first things abusers do is take away identification. Without ID, seniors are effectively silenced.”Kathleen Judd, lead counsel at Judd Law Professional Corporation, added:“We see this reality every week. No ID means no lawyer, no access to services, and no clear path to safety. This proposal offers a practical, low-cost solution that could make an immediate difference.”AVI Impact is supporting advocacy efforts to bring this proposal forward federally, working alongside legal, policy, and seniors’ advocacy partners to build awareness and public support.“Winning a Gold Stevie for business excellence gave us a larger platform,” Chiaramonte said. “AVI Impact is how we use it responsibly. There are issues that deserve more attention, more urgency, and more care. Seniors’ safety is one of them.”For more information on the initiative and how to get involved, visit Change.org https://c.org/Dn4ZHgrMZg Media ContactLouisa ChiaramonteFounder & Director, AVI Impactlouisa@avimedia.ca | 647-271-3449About AVI MediaAVI Media is a Gold Stevie-winning marketing, advertising and communications agency that helps brands and organizations tell stories that matter. From strategy and creative to media and experiential campaigns, we partner with clients to amplify their impact and connect with audiences. Every campaign is designed to be thoughtful, bold, and purposeful.About AVI ImpactAVI Impact is AVI Media’s purpose-driven advocacy division. We combine strategic storytelling, rapid-response media, and public engagement to help mission-driven organizations tackle systemic challenges and create real-world change.

