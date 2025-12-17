Feed It Forward and Smokin' Hot BBQ Partner to Spread Holiday Cheer with Free Christmas Take-Out Dinners - Huntsville ON

By partnering with Smokin' Hot BBQ, we're able to extend our mission of feeding Canadians rather than landfills to the wonderful communities of Huntsville and surrounding areas in the Muskoka region.” — Chef Jagger Gordon

HUNTSVILLE, ON, CANADA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feed It Forward , the renowned zero-waste charity founded by Chef Jagger Gordon, is teaming up with local favourite Smokin' Hot BBQ to bring warmth and nourishment to the Huntsville community this Christmas Day.On December 25, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., the partners will distribute free take-out Christmas dinners to anyone in need. This heartfelt initiative ensures that no one spends the holiday hungry, offering delicious, festive meals prepared with care, all available for convenient take-out."Christmas is a time for giving and togetherness," said Chef Jagger Gordon, founder and CEO of Feed It Forward. "By partnering with Smokin' Hot BBQ, we're able to extend our mission of feeding Canadians rather than landfills to the wonderful communities of Huntsville and surrounding areas in the Muskoka region. These meals are made with rescued and surplus food donated by Feed it Forward, turning potential waste into moments of joy for families on this special day of the year."Smokin' Hot BBQ, known for its authentic smoked meats and welcoming atmosphere at the historic Huntsville Train Station location (26 Station Road), is proud to host and contribute to this event, where the food will be prepared and distributed on Christmas day between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m."This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to the community," said Larry Moore, owner of Smokin' Hot BBQ. "We're excited to open our doors on Christmas Day and share these special meals with those who need them most."The take-out dinners are open to all – no registration required. Simply arrive at Smokin' Hot BBQ between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Christmas Day while supplies last.Feed It Forward has a long history of providing millions of meals across Canada by rescuing surplus food and redistributing it to those facing food insecurity. This collaboration marks an inspiring expansion of their efforts into Muskoka.For more information about Feed It Forward, visit feeditforward.ca.For details on Smokin' Hot BBQ, visit smokinhotbbq.ca.Media Contact:Chef Jagger GordonFeed It ForwardEmail:Phone: 647-510-2433Larry MooreSmokin' Hot BBQEmail: smokinhotbbqmuskoka@gmail.comPhone: (705) 380-8990

