Feed It Forward and Smokin’ Hot BBQ Partner to Provide Free Christmas Day Take-Out Dinners
Second location added! Now serving in Toronto AND Huntsville, Ontario
Event Details: Date: December 25, 2025
Time: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (while supplies last)
Locations: Toronto: Feed It Forward Grocery Store, 2770 Dundas Street West
Huntsville: Smokin’ Hot BBQ, 26 Station Road
No registration is required; meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis."Everyone deserves a warm, festive meal during the holidays," said Chef Jagger Gordon, Founder and CEO of Feed It Forward.
"Through this partnership with Smokin’ Hot BBQ, we are extending our mission of feeding people rather than landfills, turning surplus food into moments of comfort and community connection."Feed It Forward invites the public to support its ongoing efforts by donating at feeditforward.ca.
Contributions help expand programs that provide meals and reduce food waste across Canada.
For more information, visit feeditforward.ca or contact info@feeditforward.ca.
About Feed It Forward
Feed It Forward is a zero-waste charity that rescues surplus food and redistributes it through innovative programs, including pay-what-you-can grocery stores, cafés, and meal initiatives, to address hunger and environmental sustainability.
About Smokin’ Hot BBQ
Smokin’ Hot BBQ is a beloved Huntsville smokehouse and grill known for its authentic barbecue, operating from the historic train station location and serving the Muskoka community with passion and quality.
