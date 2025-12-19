Feed It Forward and Smokin’ Hot BBQ Partner to Provide Free Christmas Day Take-Out Dinners

Second location added! Now serving in Toronto AND Huntsville, Ontario

Support the mission by donating to feeditforward.ca” — Chef Jagger Gordon

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feed It Forward , a Toronto-based non-profit organization dedicated to reducing food waste and combating food insecurity, is proud to announce a special holiday partnership with Smokin’ Hot BBQ to offer free take-out Christmas dinners on December 25, 2025.In the spirit of the season, these gourmet holiday meals will be distributed at no cost to anyone in need, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a festive dinner. The meals are prepared using rescued surplus food, transforming potential waste into nutritious, high-quality dishes that bring joy to families and individuals facing food insecurity.Event Details: Date: December 25, 2025Time: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (while supplies last)Locations: Toronto: Feed It Forward Grocery Store, 2770 Dundas Street WestHuntsville: Smokin’ Hot BBQ, 26 Station RoadNo registration is required; meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis."Everyone deserves a warm, festive meal during the holidays," said Chef Jagger Gordon, Founder and CEO of Feed It Forward."Through this partnership with Smokin’ Hot BBQ, we are extending our mission of feeding people rather than landfills, turning surplus food into moments of comfort and community connection."Feed It Forward invites the public to support its ongoing efforts by donating at feeditforward.ca.Contributions help expand programs that provide meals and reduce food waste across Canada.For more information, visit feeditforward.ca or contact info@feeditforward.ca.About Feed It ForwardFeed It Forward is a zero-waste charity that rescues surplus food and redistributes it through innovative programs, including pay-what-you-can grocery stores, cafés, and meal initiatives, to address hunger and environmental sustainability.About Smokin’ Hot BBQSmokin’ Hot BBQ is a beloved Huntsville smokehouse and grill known for its authentic barbecue, operating from the historic train station location and serving the Muskoka community with passion and quality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.