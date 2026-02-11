TCEQ approves fines totaling $426,198.73

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $219,734.73 against 11 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two multi-media, four municipal wastewater discharges, and three petroleum storage tanks.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one multi-media and one municipal solid waste.

In addition, on Feb. 3 and Feb. 10, the executive director approved penalties totaling $206,464 against 54 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Feb. 25, 2026.