Basic 3PL and Soapbox Partner to Simplify Scalable Fulfillment for Growing Brands

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basic 3PL announced its partnership with Soapbox , naming Soapbox its exclusive technology partner to deliver a fully integrated fulfillment and operations platform for brands, e-commerce businesses, and retailers.Basic 3PL, powered by Soapbox, combines comprehensive fulfillment services with a unified technology layer that connects sales channels, inventory, orders, and shipping into a single system. Through this partnership, brands gain a streamlined way to scale operations without the complexity typically associated with managing multiple platforms, warehouses, and integrations.Soapbox serves as the core technology platform, consolidating all brand sales channels into one centralized system. Orders flow directly into Basic 3PL’s Warehouse Management System, where fulfillment teams receive pick-and-pack instructions, shipping labels, and service-level agreements in real time. This close integration eliminates manual processes and reduces operational friction across the supply chain.For brands working with Basic 3PL and Soapbox, inventory, orders, and shipments remain synchronized across systems without constant maintenance or technical overhead. As brands grow, they can effortlessly expand warehouse footprints, launch across new retail and social channels, and layer in enterprise tools such as ERP and accounting—without the complexity of custom builds.Soapbox also brings advanced automation to the partnership, including intelligent order routing, parcel and freight rate shopping, and fulfillment logic designed to optimize speed, cost, and customer experience. The result is a more reliable path to efficiently and competitively getting products to customers, even as operations scale.“Modern brands need fulfillment that grows with them, not against them. By unifying operations, technology, and automation, we make scaling simpler, faster, and more predictable,” said Jing Jing Chen, VP of Growth at Basic 3PL.Together, Basic 3PL and Soapbox aim to remove operational barriers that slow down growing brands, allowing teams to focus on expansion, customer experience, and long-term growth rather than infrastructure management.About Basic 3PLBasic 3PL is a U.S.-owned fulfillment partner built to solve modern supply chain challenges by enabling high-velocity distribution into the American market. Launched in March 2025, the company helps brands, from the U.S. and around the world, scale their U.S. operations quickly through lower overhead, faster delivery, and a low-friction fulfillment experience. Powered by Soapbox, Basic 3PL delivers advanced OMS capabilities and an operation designed for speed, automation-driven service quality, and peak-season volume. With a global footprint that includes overseas consolidation centers and presence across seven countries, Basic 3PL provides an efficient U.S. home base for brands fulfilling orders to American consumers.About SoapboxSoapbox is a technology platform designed to unify commerce operations by connecting sales channels, inventory, fulfillment, and logistics into a single system. Through automation and intelligent routing, Soapbox enables brands and partners to scale without added operational complexity.

