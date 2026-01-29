Basic 3PL Launches as a High-Velocity Fulfillment Partner Built to Solve Modern Supply Chain Crises

We are the only provider delivering all of it through one unified platform.” — Jing Jing Chen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basic 3PL , a U.S.-owned brand, is designed to solve modern supply chain crises by helping American businesses scale instantly. Started in March 2025, Basic 3PL’s goal is to address the need for high-velocity fulfillment by providing lower overhead costs, faster delivery, and zero friction.At the core of Basic 3PL’s technology and performance is its integration with Soapbox, powering advanced OMS (Order Management System) capabilities. The company’s operations are built around the speed and fluidity of the facility and fulfillment flow, supported by automation designed to deliver excellent service quality. Basic 3PL positions its automation as reducing human error across the fulfillment lifecycle by minimizing manual touchpoints wherever automation is deployed, citing a 0.001% error rate in its pick-and-pack service as one benchmark of that accuracy.Basic 3PL is also designed for significant peak capacity, with up to 1 million orders per day during peak season, supporting brands that need rapid scale without compromising operational velocity.A strategic competitive edge is Basic 3PL’s “Free Trade Zone Replenishment” model, in which inventory is stored without incurring taxes or tariffs until the moment it is shipped. Basic 3PL cites aggressive cost savings of up to 20% to 40% compared to traditional 3PLs, driven by cutting labor costs through automation.Basic 3PL is built to support brands globally and domestically. The company has consolidation centers overseas and maintains a presence across seven different countries, enabling broader reach while keeping a U.S. home base for brands.Basic 3PL is committed to social responsibility and local economic impact, emphasizing that automation is meant to elevate roles, not eliminate them. Helping to shift positions into higher-quality, stable, and more skilled opportunities within the region. From a sustainability perspective, the company highlights packaging optimization that reduces waste by weighing and measuring each product and tailoring packaging to fit more precisely.“BASIC 3PL is unique. Most supply chain companies sell either labor, software, freight, or robots. We are the only provider delivering all of it through one unified platform,” said Jing Jing Chen, VP of Growth.About Basic 3PLBasic 3PL is a U.S.-owned fulfillment partner built to solve modern supply chain challenges by enabling high-velocity distribution into the American market. Launched in March 2025, the company helps brands, from the U.S. and around the world, scale their U.S. operations quickly through lower overhead, faster delivery, and a low-friction fulfillment experience. Powered by Soapbox, Basic 3PL delivers advanced OMS capabilities and an operation designed for speed, automation-driven service quality, and peak-season volume. With a global footprint that includes overseas consolidation centers and presence across seven countries, Basic 3PL provides an efficient U.S. home base for brands fulfilling orders to American consumers.

