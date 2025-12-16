Cyberbay launches CyberWatch, an AI-powered platform designed to help security teams anticipate cyberattacks

The problem isn’t a lack of intelligence—it’s a lack of relevance.” — Galina Kho, Chief Strategy Officer

HONG KONG, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyberbay, an APAC-based cybersecurity firm, has launched CyberWatch, an AI-powered threat intelligence platform aimed at helping organizations understand who is likely to target them, how adversaries operate, and which threats are most relevant—before an attack occurs.As cybercriminal groups increasingly use AI to automate reconnaissance, scale phishing campaigns, and rapidly adapt their tactics, security teams are finding it harder to separate meaningful risk from background noise. Traditional threat intelligence feeds often generate large volumes of alerts and indicators, but lack the contextual insight needed to support timely, informed decisions.CyberWatch is designed to address that challenge by linking global threat-actor activity directly to an organization’s industry, geography, and risk profile—enabling a shift from reactive alert handling to proactive, threat-led security.“The problem isn’t a lack of intelligence—it’s a lack of relevance,” said Galina Kho, Chief Strategy Officer at Cyberbay. “CyberWatch shows which threat groups are active in your industry and region, how they operate, and which campaigns align with your exposure, so teams can prioritize action instead of reacting blindly to alerts.”From threat data to actionable intelligenceCyberWatch continuously tracks more than 230 known hacker and threat-actor groups, analyzing their behavior, motivations, and historical targeting patterns. The platform also monitors active global campaigns and emerging threats across industries and regions, mapping attacker tactics and techniques to the MITRE ATT&CK framework.Using AI-driven analysis, CyberWatch evaluates which threats are most relevant to each organization and surfaces prioritized insights and defensive recommendations based on the current threat environment. The focus, Cyberbay says, is on turning complex intelligence into guidance that security teams can act on immediately.Built for security teams and executive leadershipCyberWatch is designed to serve internal teams and executive stakeholders. For analysts and incident responders, it provides visibility into adversary groups most likely to target similar organizations and insight into how their tactics are evolving. For CISOs and executive leaders, it delivers high-level dashboards and alerts that distill complex threat intelligence into clear, decision-ready signals.By connecting global threat activity to real-world organizational context, CyberWatch helps teams prioritize resources, anticipate likely attack paths, and focus on controls that reduce the highest near-term risk.Part of a broader cybersecurity platformCyberWatch is part of Cyberbay’s expanding cybersecurity ecosystem, which combines technical visibility, predictive intelligence, and governance-led security strategy. The company’s platform includes CyberScan for continuous attack-surface visibility, CyberWatch for threat-actor and campaign intelligence, vCISO services for security and risk leadership, and SimuCall, a solution designed to strengthen resilience against voice-based social engineering.Together, these capabilities are designed to help organizations move beyond reactive, alert-driven security toward proactive, intelligence-led defense aligned with real-world attacker behavior.About CyberbayCyberbay is an APAC-based cybersecurity company building intelligence-driven defense for modern organizations. Founded in 2022 and operating across Hong Kong and Singapore, Cyberbay helps enterprises, high-growth companies, and regulated industries gain clear visibility into their cyber exposure and prioritize defenses that reduce real-world risk.Cyberbay’s AI-powered platform integrates continuous attack-surface monitoring, predictive threat intelligence, and governance-led security advisory to address both technical and organizational risk. Its offerings include CyberScan for attack-surface visibility, CyberWatch for threat-actor and campaign intelligence, vCISO services for security and risk leadership, and SimuCall for strengthening resilience against voice-based social engineering.By aligning security decisions with real attacker behavior and business context, Cyberbay enables organizations to move beyond reactive protection toward proactive, threat-led defense. Learn more at https://www.cyberbay.tech

