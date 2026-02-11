US 2 Tumwater Canyon reopened to two-way traffic

LEAVENWORTH – As of 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 10, US 2 Tumwater Canyon (mileposts 90-99) near Leavenworth has reopened to normal, two-way traffic, more than a month ahead of schedule. This fully restores cross-state access on US 2 between Skykomish and Leavenworth. Additional work will be needed this summer to complete permanent repairs along US 2 including Tumwater Canyon and Stevens Pass, which may require closures.

In the aftermath of December’s historic flooding, the Washington State Department of Transportation has been working around the clock to reopen more than 90 roads across the state. The damage to US 2 was extensive, with multiple closures.

The Tumwater Canyon section has been closed since mid-December due to severe washouts.

Reopening this stretch means that US 2 between Skykomish and Leavenworth is fully reconnected, and all sections of US 2 that closed due to flooding and washouts have now reopened to traffic.

“When a major highway is closed, the impacts to the community, to individuals and to businesses are significant,” Governor Bob Ferguson said. “Our WSDOT crews and contractors have been hard at work, 24 hours a day, reopening roads damaged by our historic flooding. Restoring this critical connection between the east and west sides of our state more than a month ahead of schedule is an achievement. Thank you to everyone whose work made this possible.”

“I’m incredibly proud of how our team and contractor rose to the challenge,” said WSDOT Secretary Julie Meredith, “I appreciate their efforts as well as the patience the affected communities have shown as we’ve worked to fully reopen Highway 2.”

Pipkin Construction was the emergency contractor for this project, working around the clock to reopen the road as soon as possible. Emergency repairs included rebuilding of the slope, restoration of drainage, guardrail installation and paving. Additional work is planned for June 2026, weather dependent, to fully restore and repave the roadway.

WSDOT thanks the public for its patience during the closures and repair work, including use of the Chelan County Chumstick Highway as a detour while the Tumwater Canyon was completed.

Check the WSDOT online real-time travel map for current travel conditions.

Timeline

The work to reopen US 2 has been extensive.