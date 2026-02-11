10 stores pay fines following price scanning errors

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division fined 10 stores in nine counties for price scanning errors during the final quarter of 2025.

“We continued to see fewer price scanner errors in 2025, which is good news for shoppers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “We continue to check prices in retail locations, which hopefully means fewer surprises at the register and more confidence that consumers are paying exactly what they expect. It’s always a good idea to pay attention to the advertised prices.”

The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later. Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store. Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to reinspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2%-or-less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails reinspection.

Following are civil penalties recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025:

(Brunswick County) Dollar General at 1745 Southport Supply in Bolivia paid three fines totaling $9,300 after failing three inspections in the second half of 2025. A July inspection found an error rate of 7.67% for 23 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store was fined $2,600 following that inspection, which it paid in December. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 10% for 30 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store was fined $3,175 following that inspection, which it paid in November. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 8% for 24 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store was fined $3,525 following that inspection. The store will be reinspected.

(Catawba) Rural King at 508 10th St. NW in Conover paid a $5,000 fine following two failed inspections. An initial inspection in September found eight overcharges on a 50-item lot – an error rate of 16%. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 6.33% for 19 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in December.

(Gates) Family Dollar at 1001 U.S. Highway 158 East in Sunbury paid a $4,500 fine after failing two inspections. An initial inspection of the store in September found seven overcharges on a 50-item lot – an error rate of 14%. The store was reinspected in October and found to have an error rate of 11% for 33 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in December.

(Hertford) Family Dollar at 1216 East Memorial Drive in Ahoskie paid $8,525 following three failed inspections in 2025. An initial inspection of the store in September found seven overcharges on a 50-item lot – an error rate of 14%. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 8.67% for 26 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store was fined $4,170 following that inspection, which it paid in November. A follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 8.67% for 26 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store was fined $4,355 following that inspection, which it paid in December. The store will be reinspected.

(Lincoln) Circle K at 1627 East Main St. in Lincolnton paid a $1,025 fine in November following a failed October inspection. The inspection found a 5% error rate for five overcharges on a 100-item lot. The store passed inspection in December.

(Mecklenburg) Circle K at 4923 South Tryon St. in Charlotte paid $1,975 in October after failing a September inspection. The inspection found a 7% error rate for seven overcharges on a 100-item lot. The store passed inspection in December.

(Mecklenburg) Family Dollar at 4500 North Tryon St. in Charlotte was fined $1,860 following two failed inspections. An initial inspection in September found six overcharges on a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 4.67% for 14 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Richmond) Dollar General at 3654 North U.S. 220 in Norman paid $885 after failing an inspection in November. An initial inspection of the store in July found an error rate of 10% for 5 overcharges on a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 3.67% for 11 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in January.

(Transylvania) Dollar General at 6751 Greenville Highway in Brevard paid a $3,715 fine after a failed inspection in June found 28 overcharges on a 300-item lot – an 9.33% error rate. The store was reinspected in October and found to have an error rate of 9% for 27 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store paid a $4,055 fine following that inspection. The store passed inspection in January.

(Watauga) Staples at 1275 Blowing Rock Road in Boone paid $4,670 in fines following three failed inspections. The store failed an initial inspection in June, and a July reinspection found an error rate of 19.33% for 58 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store was fined $3,645 following that inspection. A September reinspection found 11 overcharges on a 300-item lot – an error rate of 3.67%. The store was fined $1,025 following that inspection. The store passed inspection in November.