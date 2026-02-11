Commissioner Miller Applauds Rollins, Hegseth for Prioritizing Farm Security

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of War signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) addressing the sharing of information regarding security vulnerabilities in agriculture, collaboration to develop novel technological solutions to American agriculture’s biggest challenges, and the exchange of personnel to ensure both departments are well equipped to protect American agriculture.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“I commend USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for formalizing this important Memorandum of Understanding to advance the National Farm Security Action Plan. This move prioritizes national efforts to defend American farmers and agricultural land from security threats.

For years, I have fought to make sure our farm and rural lands do not fall into the hands of America’s enemies. Our agricultural land is critical to national security, food security, and economic stability. Protecting it is simply common sense.

Texas has led on farm security, banning sales of farm land to foreign adversaries, and it is great to see our federal partners strengthen and expand these protections across the nation.

Today’s action is a major step forward in ensuring American land, resources, and our food supply remain in the hands of the proud Americans who work it, steward it, and defend it.”

To view USDA’s livestream of the MOU signing, click here.