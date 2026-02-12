Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Norman

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Norman.The location, owned and operated by Ryan and Madison Russ, officially began serving the community on February 6, 2026. Madison, a teacher by trade, brings a strong foundation in education, communication, and people-centered leadership, while Ryan contributes extensive business experience backed by his Master of Business Administration. Together, they have built service-driven ventures rooted in integrity, empathy, and community impact. Their leadership philosophy is simple: show up with purpose, lead with compassion, and treat every family with the same care they would want for their own. Through Senior Helpers of Norman, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“Home care is more than assistance—it’s the gift of dignity, comfort, and compassion right where it matters most.” – Madison RussSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.The Russ family’s journey into senior care began after experiencing the need for in-home support within their own family, an experience that revealed just how vital and deeply personal quality care truly is. That moment ignited a calling to stand in the gap for other families, providing the dignity, independence, and compassion they believe every senior deserves. For Ryan and Madison, Senior Helpers is more than a company. As a family-first team raising their child, they are inspired daily to build a legacy of service that uplifts both the seniors they serve and the caregivers they employ.“Caring for someone at home means seeing them as family and honoring their story with patience, respect, and love.” – Ryan RussSenior Helpers of Norman offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Ryan and Madison Russ are the ideal Senior Helpers franchisees,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “His background in business, combined with her passion for empowering others, makes them the perfect candidates for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Norman residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Norman is located at 114 Thompson Dr, Norman, OK 73069.To contact the office, call (405) 809-8016 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ok/norman/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

