ICYMI: Celebrating Mangrove’s First Year Partnerships, Purpose and Progress

Insurance and reinsurance executive Stephen Weinstein is founder and CEO of Mangrove Property Insurance. Mangrove's P&C solutions are tailored to Florida's unique market.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT IN THE DEMOTECH DIFFERENCE

We are deeply grateful for the support we received in our inaugural year. Together, we will continue to provide new standards of protection, resilience and value to homeowners in every Florida county.” — Stephen Weinstein

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mangrove Property Insurance (Mangrove) recently celebrated its inaugural year of operations with leaders from its reinsurer panel, Florida’s independent agent community and other key partners. The event and Mangrove’s successful first year were the subject of a Company Spotlight published this week in the Winter edition of The Demotech Difference. Company Spotlight: Celebrating Mangrove’s First Year: Partnerships, Purpose and Progress“We launched Mangrove a year ago to be a sustainable solution for the property insurance needs of Florida’s homeowners and independent agents, and to be an ideal partner for global reinsurers,” Founder and CEO Stephen Weinstein shares in the article. “We are deeply grateful for the support we received in our inaugural year. Together, we will continue to provide new standards of protection, resilience and value to homeowners in every county in Florida.”Financial analysis firm Demotech, Inc.’s The Demotech Difference is a quarterly magazine that facilitates meaningful communication and discussion, and features unique perspectives from subject matter experts on emerging concepts, tools, and techniques, to encourage learning and the evolution of its industry.In Case You Missed It: Read the Company Spotlight. # # #ABOUT MANGROVE: St. Petersburg, Florida-based Mangrove Property Insurance was launched in January 2025 to offer admitted homeowners’ insurance in Florida. Through partnerships with local independent agents in all 67 Florida counties, Mangrove is committed to providing sustainable, long-term capacity tailored to Florida’s unique market. Having been assigned a Financial Stability Ratingof A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc., Mangrove will soon begin writing new homeowners coverage on a voluntary basis throughout Florida. For more information about Mangrove, including agency appointment requests, visit Mangrove-FL.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.