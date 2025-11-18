Florida Chamber of Commerce Insurance Summit to Feature Mangrove Property Insurance CEO Steve Weinstein as Guest Speaker

Insurance and reinsurance executive Stephen Weinstein is founder and CEO of Mangrove Property Insurance.

Weinstein to Provide Perspectives on Florida’s Improving Property Insurance Landscape

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida Chamber of Commerce Annual Insurance Summit is just around the corner, slated for December 4-5 in Orlando, FL, and Mangrove Property Insurance Company (Mangrove) Founder and CEO Stephen Weinstein is pleased to be among the featured speakers. Weinstein will join other property insurance chief executives to provide perspectives on Florida’s improving insurance landscape.Florida’s recent legislative and regulatory reforms, supported by the Florida Chamber, harmonized aspects of Florida’s insurance and tort regime with national standards and succeeded in stabilizing Florida’s insurance market, attracting new entrants, competition and capacity to help Floridians reliably meet their property insurance needs.“Last week, I attended Governor Ron DeSantis’ keynote address at the PwC Bermuda Insurance Summit covering the impacts of the legislative and regulatory reforms to stabilize Florida’s market, afford policyholders expanded choice, and restore reinsurer confidence in Florida,” said Stephen Weinstein, Founder and CEO of Mangrove Property Insurance. “This week the broader Mangrove leadership team has returned to Bermuda for private dialogues with global market leaders, and to celebrate our record-setting inaugural reinsurance program. I look forward to sharing some of the takeaways from these exchanges with the Florida Chamber’s Insurance Summit audience.”The Florida Chamber’s Annual Insurance Summit is a long-standing professional gathering that brings together members of the state’s business community, lawmakers, insurance professionals, and regulators for interactive and important discussions on where the Florida insurance market is today, as well as what’s on the horizon.With attendance from business leaders, insurance professionals, independent agents, reinsurers, and legislative officials, the Florida Insurance Summit is an essential engagement opportunity. For more information and to register, visit: 2025 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit – Florida Chamber of CommerceABOUT MANGROVE: St. Petersburg, Florida-based Mangrove Property Insurance was launched in January 2025 to offer admitted homeowners’ insurance in Florida. Through partnerships with local independent agents in all 67 Florida counties, Mangrove is committed to providing sustainable, long-term capacity tailored to Florida’s unique market. Rated “A, Exceptional,” by Demotech, Inc., Mangrove provides homeowners coverage on a voluntary basis throughout Florida. For more information about Mangrove, including agency appointment requests, visit Mangrove-FL.com , and follow Mangrove on LinkedIn.

