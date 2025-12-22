NEWS: Mangrove Property Insurance Celebrates Inaugural Year

Insurance and reinsurance executive Stephen Weinstein is founder and CEO of Mangrove Property Insurance. Mangrove's P&C solutions are tailored to Florida's unique market.

Honors the Partnerships that Shaped a Year of Progress and Stability

We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished in our first year, grateful to those who helped us get here, and energized by what lies ahead.” — Stephen Weinstein

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mangrove Property Insurance Company (Mangrove) marked its inaugural year of providing Florida homeowners P&C coverage by honoring 200 partners from the state’s independent agent community, global reinsurers and industry stakeholders.During a recent commemorative event, Mangrove recognized the relationships central to the company’s launch and early success, while bringing together Mangrove’s team to applaud its milestone.“Mangrove was built on the belief that strong partnerships create strong outcomes. In our first year, the support of Florida’s independent agents, our global reinsurance partners, and the broader insurance community enabled us to launch with strength, discipline, and clarity of purpose. Our inaugural celebration was a meaningful way to thank those partners and reflect on what we’ve built together,” said Steve Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer, Mangrove Property Insurance Company.Mangrove’s inaugural reinsurance program, supported by a deep panel of leading global partners, achieved record-setting results, reflecting both its underwriting excellence and the long-standing, trusted relationships forged by Mangrove’s executive team and global reinsurers.While honoring the partners that helped shape a year of progress and stability, Mangrove emphasized its commitment to Florida’s independent agents, conducting business across all 67 counties, by including and recognizing trade association leaders who exemplified the collaborative spirit of the event. Mangrove’s strategic partnership with Bermuda-based Gallagher Re was also celebrated for its instrumental role in the company’s successful market entry.Like the mangrove ecosystem, Mangrove Property Insurance embraces resilience, interconnection, and protection for the communities it serves, a philosophy reflected in its underwriting, claims and long-term vision.“I was deeply touched to celebrate Mangrove’s successful inaugural with so many old friends and current partners,” Weinstein added. “And I was particularly proud to bring a large delegation of our Florida-based team together to meet and thank our capital partners in person. As we look ahead, we remain focused on building a company for the long-term that is financially strong, operationally disciplined, and deeply aligned with the needs of Florida homeowners. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished in our first year, grateful to those who helped us get here, and energized by what lies ahead.”ABOUT MANGROVE: St. Petersburg, Florida-based Mangrove Property Insurance was launched in January 2025 to offer admitted homeowners’ insurance in Florida. Through partnerships with local independent agents in all 67 Florida counties, Mangrove is committed to providing sustainable, long-term capacity tailored to Florida’s unique market. Rated “A, Exceptional,” by Demotech, Inc., Mangrove will soon begin writing new homeowners coverage on a voluntary basis throughout Florida. For more information about Mangrove, including agency appointment requests, visit Mangrove-FL.com

