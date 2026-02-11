Backyard Terrors Seeks Donors for 5 New Dinosaur Species

New Species Seek Donors: Backyard Terrors seeks community funding to bring five new prehistoric species to its free educational park.

BLUFF CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Backyard Terrors Dinosaur Park, the region’s premier non-profit, donation-based prehistoric attraction, has announced an ambitious new expansion project. The park is currently seeking donors and community investors to assist in the acquisition and shipping of five new life-sized dinosaur species to join its ever-growing collection of over 60 prehistoric replicas.Founded by artist and dinosaur enthusiast Chris Kastner, Backyard Terrors has become a beloved "hidden gem" in the Tri-Cities area. The park operates on a unique model: admission is free, and the park relies entirely on community donations to keep its gates open and its educational trails maintained. This mission ensures that families of all financial backgrounds can experience the awe of life-sized dinosaurs while learning about paleontology through scientifically accurate displays."Our mission has always been to entertain, educate, and impress," said Chris Kastner, Creator of Backyard Terrors Dinosaur Park. "We want every child to be able to stand next to these creatures and feel the same sense of wonder that I did growing up. By bringing in these five new species, we are expanding our educational reach and giving our visitors something new and incredible to discover."The park is looking for "Expansion Partners" to help cover the significant logistical costs associated with shipping these massive prehistoric replicas to the grounds. Potential investors can choose to sponsor a specific dinosaur or contribute to the general "New Species Fund."Investment and Sponsorship Opportunities Include:1. Species Sponsorship: Large-scale donors can have their name or business permanently displayed on the educational signage of one of the new dinosaurs.2. Shipping & Logistics Fund: Contributions of any size help bridge the gap for the specialized transport required for life-sized models.3. Park Membership: Regular donors receive special recognition and "behind-the-scenes" updates on new arrivals.As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, all donations to Backyard Terrors Dinosaur Park are tax-deductible. This expansion will not only enhance the park’s educational value but also bolster local tourism for the Bluff City and Tri-Cities community.To learn more about how to invest in the park's future or to make a donation, please visit www.backyardterrors.com or contact the park directly via their Facebook page at facebook.com/BackyardTerrors.About Backyard Terrors Dinosaur Park: Located in Bluff City, Tennessee, Backyard Terrors Dinosaur Park is a privately owned, non-profit dinosaur park featuring life-sized replicas, a fossil dig site, and a Mesozoic nature trail. The park is dedicated to providing free, high-quality educational experiences for children and families, funded entirely by the generosity of the community.

