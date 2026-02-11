A1 Brightside Auto Named Carfax Top-Rated Service Center

A1 Brightside is proud to celebrate being named a 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center

Top-Rated Service Award Based on Verified Customer Ratings

ROCKY MOUNT, NC, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A1 Brightside Auto has earned the distinction of being named a 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center. This is the sixth year that CARFAX is celebrating service centers around the country for their exceptional customer service, based on verified customer reviews. The average rating for the 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Service Centers was an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars."The Top-Rated distinction is based solely on verified ratings and reviews from CARFAX consumers," said Mike Liou, Head of B2B Marketing at CARFAX. "These service centers truly set the standards for customer care by establishing trust and transparency—the best of the best.""Our goal has always been to provide high-quality service, and seeing that reflected in a 4.8-star average rating validates the extra effort we put into every vehicle that enters our shop," said Bashar Maayah, Owner at A1 Brightside Auto. "Being named a 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center is a proud moment for us, and we look forward to continuing to provide our community with the exceptional service they’ve come to expect."About CARFAXCARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAXvehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell—Show me the CARFAXS&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world’s foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets.

