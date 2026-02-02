Manilow Suites Announces Promotion of Courtney Hines to Vice President

Manilow Suites, a premier provider of corporate housing, is proud to announce the promotion of Courtney Hines to the position of Vice President.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We’re proud to announce the promotion of Courtney Hines to Vice President of Manilow Suites Courtney’s journey with Manilow Suites began more than a decade ago as an intern. She rejoined the company in 2024 as the Director of Marketing & Guest Experience, and her hard work, leadership, and a deep commitment to excellence, has been instrumental in Manilow Suites’ continued success.Courtney has grown into a key leader who exemplifies our company’s values and dedication to providing the highest level of service in corporate housing. From her early days learning every aspect of our operations to now helping guide the company’s strategic vision, Courtney’s career is a testament to passion, perseverance, and purpose.Please join us in congratulating Courtney on this well-earned achievement and exciting new chapter in her Manilow Suites journey!

