WinStar Releases 2026 Data Center Research

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WinStar, an international research publisher, today released its 2026 Global Data Center Industry Report, delivering updated market intelligence and competitive analysis across the digital infrastructure sector.The report estimates approximately 12,000 operational data centers globally, with up to 1,200 new facilities projected in 2026 (10% year-over-year growth), driven by AI workloads, hyperscale cloud expansion, hybrid-cloud adoption and high-performance computing demand.WinStar forecasts approximately $3 trillion in cumulative global data center investment through 2030, supported by continued capital deployment from hyperscalers, infrastructure funds, private equity and institutional investors.“This remains one of the fastest-growing sectors globally,” said Dr. David Bowen, Managing Director of WinStar. “AI adoption and rising power-density requirements are fundamentally reshaping capital allocation and site selection.”The 291-page report includes regional forecasts, market segmentation and direct contact information for 360 industry executives.The 2026 Global Data Center Industry Report is available for purchase via credit card:Report & Contacts: $4,950: Click here Report Only: $3,475: Click here Contacts Only: $1,475: Click here About WinStarWinStar LLC is a dedicated global research firm located in New Haven, Connecticut, adjacent to Yale University and in London, UK. WinStar provides award-winning strategic research services to multinational corporations, private equity groups and family offices through expert research reports. Website: https://winstarcap.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.