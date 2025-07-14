WinStar Responds to Return of the M&A Market and Venture Capital

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WinStar is responding to the beginning of a rebound in M&A and venture capital by expanding its services that provide in-depth research for acquisitions, divestments and investor sourcing. WinStar is also publishing Research Reports focused on growth sectors and recently released its Global Data Center Leaders and Innovators Research Report “Deal volume has increased notably for transactions exceeding $100 million, supported by an 18% rise in activity across the middle market and lower middle market in 2024,” said Dr. David Bowen, Managing Director. Dr. Bowen further noted, “We expect a resurgence in transaction activity during the second half of 2025, driven by continued progress on inflation control, the potential for interest rate reductions and increased defense spending, which is positively impacting multiple sectors.” He added, “We anticipate a very active second half of the year, particularly if there are conflict settlements in Gaza and Ukraine.”WinStar also projects a rise in venture capital investment, underpinned by the planned $20 billion in cuts of federal grants to universities aimed at supporting early-stage biotech and other emerging ventures. In 2024, approximately $844 billion was raised for private equity investments, with venture capital comprising $368 billion, or 43% of the total.In 2024, WinStar won the Investment Sourcing Service of the Year Award by M&A Advisor for the quality of its research.For additional information:WinStar: https://winstarcap.com/ About WinStarFounded in 2021, WinStar LLC is a dedicated global research firm located in New Haven, Connecticut, adjacent to Yale University and London, UK. WinStar provides award-winning strategic research services to multinational corporations, private equity groups, family offices and SPACs. These services include expert market, investor and acquisition Searches, as well as Research Reports. WinStar Searches are tailored to each client’s specific criteria, including transaction size, sector focus, and geographic preferences. All engagements are performed on a fixed-fee basis. WinStar’s bespoke Searches can identify qualified seller, buyer or investor candidates aligned with specific objectives. Website: https://winstarcap.com/ For further information on WinStar Searches and Research Reports, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.