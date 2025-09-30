WinStar Releases Data Center Private Equity and Infrastructure Fund Research

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WinStar announces the publishing of its Global Data Private Equity and Infrastructure Fund Report detailing the rankings and investments of 132 firms active in the sector. "Data Centers represent an amazing growth market for global private equity, infrastructure and debt financing. U.S. financing in this sector is forecasted to increase by 76% year-over-year, reaching approximately $60 billion by 2025."Dr Bowen added, “The global data center market continues to exhibit strong growth in revenue from $450 billion in 2025, forecast to $625 billion by 2029. Investment into the data center sector is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2027, driven by artificial intelligence and other transformative technologies,” said Dr. David Bowen, Managing Director and Co-Founder of WinStar.This Report is the most up-to-date and comprehensive reference containing detailed information on 132 investors. Included within the Report are private equity and infrastructure fund investor rankings, financial information and direct contact information. These Reports provide valuable data for institutional investors, business plans and competition analysis. The Report can be purchased online using the WinStar portal: https://winstarcap.com/IDCIRR.php 233 Pages, Cost $2,950. To preview the contents and purchase this Research Report, click here: https://winstarcap.com/IDCIRR.php About WinStarWinStar LLC is a dedicated global research firm located in New Haven, Connecticut, adjacent to Yale University and in London, UK. WinStar provides award-winning strategic research services to multinational corporations, private equity groups and family offices through expert research reports. Website: https://winstarcap.com/

