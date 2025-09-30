WinStar Releases Data Center Private Equity and Infrastructure Fund Research
Dr Bowen added, “The global data center market continues to exhibit strong growth in revenue from $450 billion in 2025, forecast to $625 billion by 2029. Investment into the data center sector is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2027, driven by artificial intelligence and other transformative technologies,” said Dr. David Bowen, Managing Director and Co-Founder of WinStar.
This Report is the most up-to-date and comprehensive reference containing detailed information on 132 investors. Included within the Report are private equity and infrastructure fund investor rankings, financial information and direct contact information. These Reports provide valuable data for institutional investors, business plans and competition analysis. The Report can be purchased online using the WinStar portal: https://winstarcap.com/IDCIRR.php 233 Pages, Cost $2,950. To preview the contents and purchase this Research Report, click here: https://winstarcap.com/IDCIRR.php
About WinStar
WinStar LLC is a dedicated global research firm located in New Haven, Connecticut, adjacent to Yale University and in London, UK. WinStar provides award-winning strategic research services to multinational corporations, private equity groups and family offices through expert research reports. Website: https://winstarcap.com/
David Bowen - Managing Director
WinStar LLC
david.bowen@winstarcap.com
