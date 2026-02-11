SANAM Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour

Indian pop-rock band SANAM brings their high-energy Bollywood hits to the U.S. and Canada on the SANAM North American Tour 2026. Kash Patel Productions announces the SANAM North American Tour 2026 with live shows in Toronto, Fort Lauderdale, Dallas, and Oakland. Kash Patel Productions is a leading cultural event company in North America, known for bringing top Indian entertainers to major venues across the USA and Canada.

The viral Indian pop-rock band unites generations live across the U.S. and Canada this Spring.

Their live concerts bring together fans in a way very few acts can” — Kash Patel, Founder of Kash Patel Productions

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SANAM , the Indian pop-rock band that transformed classic Hindi film music into a global digital phenomenon, has announced the SANAM North American Tour 2026. The tour will visit both the United States and Canada, responding to years of fan anticipation by bringing songs embraced online into live venues across the country.Over the past decade, SANAM has emerged as one of India’s most influential independent music acts, amassing over 11.8 million YouTube subscribers and over 3.2 billion lifetime views. Their modern reinterpretations of timeless Bollywood songs have become cultural entry points for younger listeners while continuing to resonate deeply with longtime fans. As nostalgia-driven music continues to unite generations worldwide, SANAM’s live shows create a rare space where memory, modern sound, and collective participation come together.SANAM features vocalist Sanam Puri, lead guitarist Samar Puri, bassist Venky S, and drummer Keshav Dhanraj, a four-piece band built on collaboration and shared vision. After gaining national attention by winning Times Music Supastars, the band built its audience independently through digital platforms at a time when few Indian artists were doing so at scale. That early adoption positioned SANAM as pioneers of the digital-to-live pipeline that now defines much of the global music industry.SANAM’s concerts are known for their high-energy delivery and deeply participatory atmosphere. Audiences often span multiple generations, with parents and children singing along to the same songs that entered popular culture decades apart. This sense of collective experience has made SANAM a standout live act among diasporic communities and global audiences alike.“Many people, especially in North America, first discovered our music through screens,” said Sanam Puri, lead vocalist of SANAM. “But the songs truly come alive when everyone is singing together in the same space. Bringing this tour to North America allows us to turn years of digital connection into a shared experience we have wanted to create here for a very long time.”In addition to their independent success, SANAM has contributed music to major Bollywood films, including Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Student of the Year 2, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (Indian release). The band has also received industry recognition, including the Best Music Content Creator award at the Social Media Summit & Awards.The SANAM North American Tour 2026, happening this Spring, is produced by Kash Patel Productions , America’s leading South Asian live event company, known for landmark North American tours and concerts featuring globally acclaimed artists such as A. R. Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, and Anirudh Ravichander.“SANAM represents the kind of artist whose impact grows over time,” said Kash Patel, Founder of Kash Patel Productions. “They have built a global audience organically, and their live concerts bring together fans in a way very few acts can. At Kash Patel Productions, our focus is on creating cultural experiences that unite communities, and this tour brings that mission to life.”SANAM North American Tour 2026 Concert Dates:May 1, 2026: Meridian Hall in Toronto, ON, CanadaMay 2, 2026: War Memorial Auditorium, Fort Lauderdale, FLMay 8, 2026: The Bomb Factory, Dallas, TXMay 10, 2026: Paramount Theatre, Oakland, CAFor more information and tickets, visit https://kashpatelproductions.com/event/sanam-north-american-tour-2026/ ACCESS THE OFFICIAL TOUR MEDIA KIT ABOUT SANAM:SANAM is an Indian pop-rock band formed in 2010 and based in Mumbai, India. Known for reimagining classic Hindi film songs with a modern pop-rock sound, SANAM has played a defining role in introducing timeless Indian music to new generations of listeners worldwide. The band consists of vocalist Sanam Puri, lead guitarist Samar Puri, bassist Venky S, and drummer Keshav Dhanraj.SANAM has built one of the largest digital followings among Indian independent artists, with over 11.8 million YouTube subscribers and more than 1 billion lifetime views. Alongside original songs such as "Sanam Mennu" and "Tu Yahaan," the band is widely recognized for its renditions of iconic tracks including "Lag Jaa Gale,” "Pehla Nasha," and “Gulabi Aankhein." Celebrated for their energetic, emotionally resonant live performances, SANAM continues to connect audiences across generations with music that blends nostalgia with contemporary sound.ABOUT KASH PATEL PRODUCTIONS:Founded in 2016 and led by Kash Patel, Kash Patel Productions (KPP) has revolutionized the cultural event industry in North America. KPP has showcased some of the biggest names in entertainment, including A.R. Ameen, A.R.Rahman, Aastha Gill, Alka Yagnik, Anirudh Ravichander, Anuv Jain, Arunita Kanjilal, Atif Aslam, B Praak, Badshah, Jonita Gandhi, Kumar Sanu, Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar, Russell Peters, Sadhana Sargam, SANAM, Sayli Kamble, Shannon K. Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal, Shuba Vedula, Shweta Mohan, Sid Sriram, Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Vir Das, Vishal & Sheykhar, Zakir Khan, and Zarna Garg.This has earned Kash Patel Productions international acclaim, as it continues to deliver exceptional cultural events that redefine live experiences. To stay updated on the latest news and events from Kash Patel Productions, please visit KashPatelProductions.com, where you can follow their incredible journey in the cultural event community.

