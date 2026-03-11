Vishal & Sheykhar Announce U.S. Return with 'The Superhit Tour' in July 2026

Vishal & Sheykhar announce their highly anticipated U.S. tour, bringing the iconic Bollywood music duo’s electrifying live performance to cities across North America with Kash Patel Productions. Vishal & Sheykhar announce their U.S. return with "The Superhit Tour," performing live in San Jose, Dallas, Nashville, and Hollywood, FL in July 2026. Kash Patel Productions is a leading cultural event company in North America, known for bringing top Indian entertainers to major venues across the USA and Canada.

Vishal & Sheykhar bring “The Superhit Tour” to San Jose, Dallas, Nashville, and South Florida following a sold-out U.S. run in 2025.

When thousands of people start singing louder than the speakers, you just stand there and take it in.” — Vishal Dadlani, Composer and Performer, Vishal & Sheykhar

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After selling out venues across the United States in 2025, Vishal & Sheykhar are set to return in July with “ The Superhit Tour ,” produced by Kash Patel Productions . The composer duo’s upcoming run will expand into San Jose, Dallas, Nashville, and South Florida, bringing one of Bollywood’s most recognizable live shows back to American stages.Last year’s tour underscored the pair’s growing foothold in the North American market. Across multiple cities, audiences filled arenas, turning concerts into full-scale sing-alongs that stretched beyond the final encore. For those behind the tour, the message from fans was unmistakable.“We saw such an amazing turnout and a real sense of community in 2025,” said Kash Patel, Founder and CEO of Kash Patel Productions. “In Toronto, the entire arena was on its feet. People were dancing from the first song, and the roar of the crowd didn’t let up. After a night like that, you don’t wait too long to plan the next one. It felt important to bring that energy to more cities so more communities across the country can be part of it.”For more than two decades, Vishal & Sheykhar have helped define the sound of modern Indian cinema. The Mumbai-based duo has composed music for over 350 films across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi industries. Their catalog includes 72 number-one singles and has surpassed 3 billion global streams, reflecting a reach that extends far beyond the theater.Their résumé reads like a playlist of contemporary Bollywood staples. Songs such as “Desi Girl,” “Bang Bang,” “Nashe Si Chadh Gayi,” “Sheila Ki Jawani,” “Manwa Laage,” “Ghungroo,” and “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” remain fixtures at weddings, clubs, and concert halls alike. Their work on Om Shanti Om earned the IIFA Award for Best Music Director and a Filmfare nomination, while additional honors include multiple Mirchi Music Awards and Zee Cine Awards.The duo’s influence has also crossed borders through collaborations with Akon, Diplo, The Vamps, and Imogen Heap, introducing global pop audiences to the scale and polish of contemporary Bollywood production. Yet onstage, their catalog takes on another dimension.“The love we experienced last year was incredible,” said Vishal Dadlani. “I love being right in the middle of that energy. When thousands of people start singing louder than the speakers, you just stand there and take it in. Meeting fans after the show and hearing what the music means to them is why we do this. This year we’re coming back with more fire, a few new surprises, and I’m ready to do it again.”“The love we felt from audiences across the U.S. last year was truly special,” said Sheykhar Ravjiani. “For me, the music always begins as something personal, but on stage it becomes something shared and powerful. Hearing thousands of voices sing the melodies back to us is an indescribable feeling. With ‘The Superhit Tour,’ we’re bringing that same passion, scale, and emotion to new cities, and we’re looking forward to creating those moments all over again.”“The Superhit Tour” will feature a full live band and large-scale production built around the duo’s biggest hits, balancing arena-sized dance numbers with moments that invite the crowd to carry the chorus. The addition of Nashville, long regarded as a cornerstone of American music culture, reflects the expanding presence of South Asian artists in major U.S. markets.Confirmed Tour Dates:July 11, 2026: San Jose Civic in San Jose, CAJuly 12, 2026: Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, TXJuly 17, 2026: The Pinnacle in Nashville, TNJuly 26, 2026: Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FLFor venue details and ticket information, https://kashpatelproductions.com/event/vishal-sheykhar-the-superhit-tour/ ABOUT VISHAL & SHEYKHAR:Vishal & Sheykhar are one of Bollywood’s most iconic music-composing duos, made up of Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani. With a career spanning over two decades, they have composed music for more than 350 films across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi cinema. Known for delivering blockbuster hits like “Jhoome Jo Pathaan,” “Ghungroo,” “Manwa Laage,” and timeless tracks from Om Shanti Om, their music has shaped the sound of modern Indian cinema.They have won the IIFA Award for Best Music Director (Om Shanti Om), the Zee Cine Award, and multiple Mirchi Music Awards. Their work on Om Shanti Om also earned a Filmfare nomination for Best Music Director. Individually, Shekhar Ravjiani won the Mirchi Music Award for Sound Engineering of the Year for Titli, and Vishal Dadlani has received critical acclaim as both a playback singer and the lead vocalist of India’s pioneering rock band, Pentagram.Follow them on Facebook or listen on Spotify to experience the music of Vishal & Sheykhar.ABOUT KASH PATEL PRODUCTIONS:Founded in 2016 and led by Kash Patel, Kash Patel Productions (KPP) has revolutionized the North American cultural events industry. KPP has showcased some of the biggest names in entertainment, including A.R. Ameen, A.R.Rahman, Aastha Gill, Alka Yagnik, Anirudh Ravichander, Anuv Jain, Arunita Kanjilal, Atif Aslam, B Praak, Badshah, Jonita Gandhi, Kumar Sanu, Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar, Russell Peters, Sadhana Sargam, SANAM, Sayli Kamble, Shannon K. Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal, Shuba Vedula, Shweta Mohan, Sid Sriram, Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Vir Das, Vishal & Sheykhar, Zakir Khan, and Zarna Garg.This has earned Kash Patel Productions international acclaim, as it continues to deliver exceptional cultural events that redefine live experiences. To stay updated on the latest news and events from Kash Patel Productions, please visit https://kashpatelproductions.com/ , where you can follow their incredible journey in the cultural event community.###

