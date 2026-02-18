Anuv Jain Expands His Dastakhat World Tour With First Major US Run in 2026

Official poster for the Anuv Jain US Tour on the Dastakhat World Tour 2026, presented by Kash Patel Productions, with May 2026 dates in Chicago, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, and San Francisco. Anuv Jain promotional image for the Dastakhat World Tour 2026 and upcoming Anuv Jain US Live Concert Tour across North America, presented by Kash Patel Productions. Anuv Jain performing live during the Dastakhat World Tour 2026, captivating a packed crowd with an intimate acoustic set on his Anuv Jain US Tour. Anuv Jain live in concert on the Dastakhat World Tour 2026 during his highly anticipated Anuv Jain North American Tour.

Anuv Jain US Tour brings Dastakhat World Tour 2026 to Chicago, NYC, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and San Francisco this May. Tickets on sale February 20.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anuv Jain is bringing his Dastakhat 2026 World Tour to the United States, performing live in six major cities this May. The US run follows a critically praised opening leg of the world tour in India, along with sold-out international stops across Australia, Europe, and the Middle East, where Jain performed to packed venues and earned widespread audience acclaim.The Dastakhat 2026 World Tour will include concerts in Chicago, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, and San Francisco. Known for his emotionally intimate live performances and acoustic-driven sound, Jain continues to connect with a global audience through music that centers on honesty, vulnerability, and shared experience.“Dastakhat is my way of leaving something honest behind in every room I perform in,” says Anuv Jain. “The opening shows reminded me how powerful shared silence and shared singing can be. Bringing this tour to the US feels especially meaningful because listeners here have grown with these songs for years. I am excited to finally experience that connection in person.”Anuv Jain's live concerts are known for their emotional intimacy and minimalistic production, allowing the music and lyrics to take center stage. Each performance is driven by acoustic arrangements, storytelling, and direct audience connection, creating an environment where fans actively participate by singing along and sharing the emotional journey. The Dastakhat World Tour reflects Jain’s commitment to authenticity and vulnerability, offering audiences an experience that feels personal, reflective, and lasting.Anuv Jain has amassed over 800 million streams worldwide, with breakout releases such as “Husn” surpassing 500 million global streams and topping viral charts across multiple countries. His music consistently resonates with young audiences through themes of love, longing, and self-discovery. The Dastakhat World Tour represents a defining chapter in his evolution from an independent online artist to a globally touring performer.The US leg of the Dastakhat World Tour is produced by Kash Patel Productions.Kash Patel, Founder of Kash Patel Productions, emphasized the importance of the US run within the broader Anuv Jain World Tour.“Anuv Jain represents a rare honesty in today’s music landscape,” Patel said. “From the first night of Dastakhat, audiences responded to the emotional clarity of his performances. As producers, our responsibility is to protect that experience while expanding its reach. We are proud to produce the Anuv Jain US tour and bring this powerful live concert experience to North America.”Tickets for the Anuv Jain US Tour will go on sale Friday, February 20th at 12 PM EST.Tickets are expected to sell quickly due to limited venue capacities and strong demand across North America.Dastakhat World Tour 2026 US Tour Dates:Friday, May 1, 2026: Park West in Chicago, IllinoisSunday, May 3, 2026: Big Night Live in Boston, MassachusettsTuesday, May 5, 2026: The Town Hall in New York, New YorkFriday, May 8, 2026: Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, GeorgiaSaturday, May 9, 2026: The Studio at Bomb Factory in Dallas, TexasMonday, May 11, 2026: The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, CaliforniaFor more information, visit https://kashpatelproductions.com/events/ ACCESS THE OFFICIAL TOUR MEDIA KIT HERE ABOUT ANUV JAIN:Anuv Jain is an Indian independent singer-songwriter whose emotionally grounded music has earned global recognition. Rising to prominence with Baarishein, he has since delivered chart-topping releases including Husn and Jo Tum Mere Ho. His work has earned him recognition from Forbes 30 Under 30 and GQ India, as well as collaborations with international artists. Through the Dastakhat Tour, Anuv Jain continues to expand the global footprint of Indian independent music while maintaining an intimate live concert experience.ABOUT KASH PATEL PRODUCTIONS:Founded in 2016 and led by Kash Patel, Kash Patel Productions (KPP) has revolutionized the cultural event industry in North America. KPP has showcased some of the biggest names in entertainment, including A.R. Ameen, A.R.Rahman, Aastha Gill, Alka Yagnik, Anirudh Ravichander, Anuv Jain, Arunita Kanjilal, Atif Aslam, B Praak, Badshah, Jonita Gandhi, Kumar Sanu, Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar, Russell Peters, Sadhana Sargam, SANAM, Sayli Kamble, Shannon K. Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal, Shuba Vedula, Shweta Mohan, Sid Sriram, Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Vir Das, Vishal & Sheykhar, Zakir Khan, and Zarna Garg.This has earned Kash Patel Productions international acclaim as they continue to deliver exceptional cultural events that redefine live experiences. To stay updated on the latest news and events from Kash Patel Productions, please visit https://kashpatelproductions.com , where you can follow their incredible journey in the cultural event community.ABOUT REPRESENT:Founded by Aayushman Sinha, REPRESENT is a leading artist management and consulting company shaping the future of pop culture in India and beyond. Recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of India’s top music startups to watch, REPRESENT offers a comprehensive 360-degree approach to talent representation, bridging independent artists with global opportunities beyond traditional management models.REPRESENT’s roster includes influential artists such as Armaan Malik, Anuv Jain, DJ Chetas, Lost Stories, MC Stan, Lisa Mishra, OAFF, and Zaeden. The company has delivered over 200 releases, partnered with major global brands including Coca-Cola, Meta, Snapchat, and Reddit, and expanded into live entertainment through its RE:PLAY division, with artists collectively performing more than 1,000 shows worldwide. Learn more at https://representmgmt.in/ ABOUT RE:PLAY:RE:PLAY is India’s first exclusive agenting business in the live music entertainment space. Focused on booking, touring, and international artist expansion, RE:PLAY works to elevate India’s live music ecosystem and position the country as a preferred destination for global touring artists.With an exclusive booking roster, RE:PLAY manages live performances across national and international markets. Together, REPRESENT and RE:PLAY operate as a unified ecosystem, supporting one of the most critical aspects of an artist’s career: live shows, while offering a seamless suite of services under one umbrella.

