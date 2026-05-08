Anuv Jain Sells Out First US Shows on Dastakhat World Tour as Demand Surges in North America

Anuv Jain performs live during the Boston stop of the Dastakhat World Tour 2026 at Big Night Live, as the Anuv Jain US Tour continues to draw sold out crowds and growing demand throughout North America. Anuv Jain performs live at a sold-out US concert on the Dastakhat World Tour 2026 in Chicago, produced by Kash Patel Productions (Photo: Faaiz Ghouri) Anuv Jain performs to a packed crowd during a sold-out US show on the Dastakhat World Tour 2026, produced by Kash Patel Productions (Photo: Faaiz Ghouri) Anuv Jain performs with his acoustic guitar during the Boston stop of the Dastakhat World Tour 2026 at Big Night Live, bringing the intimate storytelling and emotional connection that continue to drive sold out shows on the Anuv Jain US Tour. Anuv Jain’s Dastakhat World Tour 2026 continues its massive North American momentum as Chicago, Boston, New York, and Dallas officially sell out on the Anuv Jain US Tour. Atlanta and San Francisco are expected to sell out next as fans rush to secure ticke

Chicago, Boston, NYC, and Dallas sold out as San Francisco and Atlanta near capacity, signaling massive demand for Anuv Jain’s US tour.

Bringing this tour to the US feels especially meaningful because listeners here have grown with these songs for years.” — Anuv Jain.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Anuv Jain World Tour is off to a powerful start in North America, with the first wave of US shows on the Dastakhat World Tour 2026 officially sold out. Chicago, Boston, New York, and Dallas have all reached capacity, underscoring the overwhelming demand for Anuv Jain’s live concert experience nationwide. One of India’s most loved indie pop artists, Anuv Jain, continues to draw fans in record numbers as his North American tour builds momentum.Jason Shaw, partner at Kash Patel Productions , shared, “From day one, we knew there was something special about bringing Anuv Jain to North America. The response has been incredible. Seeing multiple cities sell out this quickly shows just how deeply fans here connect with his music and this live experience.”With San Francisco and Atlanta on track to sell out next, the Anuv Jain North American Tour has become the most in-demand live music event of the season.Anuv Jain, one of the fastest-growing independent artists globally, has built a devoted fanbase through emotionally honest music and intimate storytelling. His songs, including fan favorites like “Baarishein,” “Husn,” and “Jo Tum Mere Ho,” have resonated with millions of listeners worldwide and have been performed at sold-out venues on every continent.The US leg of the Dastakhat World Tour 2026 includes stops in six major cities, with limited-capacity venues intentionally selected to preserve the intimate, immersive nature of an Anuv Jain live concert. Each show is designed to create a deep connection between the artist and the audience, where fans don’t just listen but also sing, reflect, and experience every lyric together.Following sold-out runs in India and international markets, including Australia, Europe, and the Middle East, Anuv Jain's US tour continues the momentum with unprecedented demand in North America.“Dastakhat is my way of leaving something honest behind in every room I perform in,” says Anuv Jain. “Bringing this tour to the US feels especially meaningful because listeners here have grown with these songs for years.”Produced by Kash Patel Productions, the tour represents a major moment for independent Indian music on the global stage, bringing culturally resonant live experiences to audiences across North America.With tickets selling rapidly and multiple cities already sold out, fans are encouraged to act quickly, as remaining inventory for San Francisco and Atlanta is expected to be limited.For tickets, tour updates, and more information on the Anuv Jain Tour, visit:ABOUT ANUV JAIN:Anuv Jain is an Indian independent singer-songwriter whose emotionally grounded music has earned global recognition. Rising to prominence with "Baarishein," he has since delivered chart-topping releases including "Husn" and "Jo Tum Mere Ho." His work has earned him recognition from Forbes 30 Under 30 and GQ India, as well as collaborations with international artists. Through the Dastakhat Tour, Anuv Jain continues to expand the global footprint of Indian independent music while maintaining an intimate live concert experience.ABOUT KASH PATEL PRODUCTIONS:Founded in 2016 and led by Kash Patel, Kash Patel Productions (KPP) has revolutionized the cultural event industry in North America. KPP has showcased some of the biggest names in entertainment, including A.R. Ameen, A.R.Rahman, Aastha Gill, Alka Yagnik, Anirudh Ravichander, Anuv Jain, Arunita Kanjilal, Atif Aslam, B Praak, Badshah, Jonita Gandhi, Kumar Sanu, Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar, Russell Peters, Sadhana Sargam, SANAM, Sayli Kamble, Shannon K. Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal, Shuba Vedula, Shweta Mohan, Sid Sriram, Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Vir Das, Vishal & Sheykhar, Zakir Khan, and Zarna Garg.This has earned Kash Patel Productions international acclaim as they continue to deliver exceptional cultural events that redefine live experiences. To stay updated on the latest news and events from Kash Patel Productions, please visit KashPatelProductions.com, where you can follow their incredible journey in the cultural event community.

Anuv Jain live performance from the Dastakhat World Tour 2026 by Kash Patel Productions featuring fan-favorite songs and sold-out US shows across North America

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.