2026 ECI Connect Customer Conference Opens Registration with Full Throttle Focus

Event will spotlight Practical AI and business value with hands-on training, expert access, and actionable insights

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECI Software Solutions, Inc. (“ECI”), a leader in AI-powered, cloud-based business management software and services, has opened registration for its 2026 ECI Connect Customer Conference. Guided by this year’s theme, Full Throttle, the event is designed to help customers operate with clarity, build momentum, and move faster leveraging the tools, people, and processes available with ECI.

Taking place November 16-18 at the Cosmopolitan Resort in Las Vegas, the ECI Connect Customer Conference brings together customers, product experts, partners, and industry peers for an in-person experience focused on real-world learning, measurable ROI, and direct problem-solving. Industry and product experts will explore where the market is headed and how practical AI can be applied in ways that deliver real business value in an increasingly complex operating environment.

Direct access to the people behind the software will help attendees get more value from their existing ECI solutions through proven workflows and configuration guidance, insights into additional productivity enhancing integrations, and hands-on learning. Participants will also gain an early look at upcoming product innovations, providing the visibility needed to plan ahead with speed and confidence.

Small and mid-sized businesses continue to operate with tight budgets, lean teams, and rising costs. With customer expectations growing, teams must do more with less. AI adoption is surging to meet that demand, but in an era filled with hype, peer insight and trusted expertise matter more than ever.

“When markets are uncertain and technology is moving fast, real connection matters,” said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI Software Solutions. “Our goal is to bring customers together with the people and peers who can help make sense of what’s changing - especially around AI - and empower new ideas that move businesses forward.”

Customers will have the chance to engage directly with other ECI users, sharing best practices and proven approaches that can be applied widely. That focus on connection is ultimately about making customers’ day-to-day jobs easier, whether that means simplifying workflows, reducing manual effort, or helping teams get more value their technology investment.

For more information and to register for this year’s event, visit the ECI Connect Customer Conference page.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides AI-powered, cloud-based business software for small and mid-sized businesses to run their operations end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, building and construction, field service, and distribution industries, ECI’s industry-specific software connects businesses and customers to improve visibility, operational efficiency, and profitability. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, ECI serves more than 25,000 customers in over 90 countries.

