ECI Software Solutions Names Michael Fahey as Chief Legal Officer to Guide Strategic Expansion

Accomplished global legal leader brings deep expertise to strengthen governance and empower ECI’s growth and technology innovation momentum

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECI Software Solutions, Inc. (“ECI”), a leader in AI-powered, cloud-based business management software and services, announces the appointment of Michael Fahey as Chief Legal Officer (CLO). Fahey brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience guiding high-growth organizations. At ECI, he leads the continued advancement of ECI’s legal, governance, and compliance strategy, aligning business priorities with proactive legal insight to support long-term growth and innovation.

“As we continue expanding our AI capabilities and entering new markets, our legal strategy must evolve alongside the business,” said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI. “Michael’s leadership builds on our strong foundation, further enhancing our legal and governance capabilities, and helping to guide ECI confidently through its next phase of innovation and strategic growth.”

Fahey brings deep experience guiding high-growth organizations through complex and high-stakes moments. Most recently, as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Thrasio, he led the company through a successful Chapter 11 reorganization, directed M&A transactions across the globe, and oversaw more than $3.3 billion in debt and equity capital raises. He has also held senior leadership roles at HomeServe USA and Affinon, where he built and scaled legal functions to support sustained growth.

“I’m incredibly excited to join ECI at such an important stage in its evolution,” said Michael Fahey, CLO at ECI. “Our customers rely on ECI to power critical parts of their businesses, and our expanding AI portfolio creates meaningful opportunity along with new responsibility. I’m energized to help shape a legal strategy that empowers innovation while reinforcing the transparency and accountability our customers expect, positioning ECI to lead confidently in this next chapter.”

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides AI-powered, cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end-to-end. Built by experts in manufacturing, building and construction, field service, and distribution industries, ECI’s industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 90 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway and Australia. For more information, visit www.ECIsolutions.com.

