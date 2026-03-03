ECI Software Solutions Appoints Jack Wood as Chief Technology Officer to Scale Practical AI Innovation

Proven enterprise technology leader will advance secure platform modernization and expand AI-driven productivity gains across ECI’s industry-specific solutions.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECI Software Solutions, Inc. (“ECI”), a leader in AI-powered, cloud-based business management software and services, announced the appointment of Jack Wood as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With more than 25 years of engineering leadership experience, Jack will drive ECI’s scalable and practical AI development strategy globally.

Jack will lead the technical vision and architectural standards for scalable, secure, and modern systems, while ensuring the efficient delivery of high-quality products by equipping engineering teams with the right infrastructure, tools, and practices.

"AI is most powerful when it’s practical, secure, and embedded in the workflows our customers rely on,” said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI. “We have strong momentum in applying AI across ECI, and now we need to drive scalable execution. With Jack’s leadership, we will accelerate platform modernization and deliver practical AI that’s reliable in production and has tangible impact to our SMB customers."

Before ECI, Jack held roles at Symetra, Capital One, Wayfair, Nasa Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and Bell Labs. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Head of Engineering at Symetra, leading the 350+ person organization in modernizing platforms and advancing AI and automation workflows. Jack also helped deliver cloud-native platforms for the Commercial Trade Credit Business at Capital One and led Wayfair’s engineering organizations through their expansion from $450 million in revenue to over $2.8 billion.

“ECI is in a rare position, with exceptional teams, deep industry data, and a modern technology foundation to turn innovation into everyday impact,” said Jack Wood, CTO at ECI. “We’ve proven how practical AI can create real value for customers. What excites me is what comes next: amplifying that advantage by scaling secure, workflow-native AI across our portfolio so customers can move faster, operate with more confidence, and get more done every day.”

To learn more about ECI and its leadership team, visit the website.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides AI-powered, cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end-to-end. Built by experts in manufacturing, building and construction, field service, and distribution industries, ECI’s industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 90 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway and Australia. For more information, visit www.ECIsolutions.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.